Dairy stock selling to a top of £2750 at Rathfriland Co-op

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Super show of cattle in town last Friday with the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £690 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf for a Seaforde farmer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weanling heifer calves topped to £1440 for a 390kg from a Castlewellan farmer.

Fat cows topped at £1560 for 792kg Hereford.

Fat bulls topped at £2230.

Rathfriland Mart

Dairy stock topped at £2750.

Heifers topped at £1970 for 698kg Simmental.

Bullocks topped at £1730 for 584kg Aberdeen Angus,

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Seaforde farmer Aberdeen Angus at £690, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus at £650, Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £645, Limousin at £630, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus at £600, Banbridge farmer Charolais at £580, Killough farmer Belgian Blue at £545, Belgian Blue at £520, Banbridge farmer Limousin at £510 and Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £505.

Heifer calves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derrylee farmer Hereford at £690, Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £590, Downpatrick farmer Belgian Blue at £590, Derrylee farmer Hereford at £585, Banbridge farmer Hereford at £560, Downpatrick farmer Hereford at £550, Banbridge farmer Hereford at £540 and Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £535.

Weanlings

Male calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 390k at £1440, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 384k at £1400, Castlewellan farmer Simmental 464k at £1400, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 356k at £1290, Limousin 396k at £1270, Castlewellan farmer Hereford 412k at £1250, Limousin 362k at £1200, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 396k at £1200 and Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 358k at £1150, Limousin 312k at £1150.

Weanling heifer calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 348k at £1190, Castlewellan, farmer Limousin 336k at £1110, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 310k at £1090, Limousin 274k at £1000, Limousin 304k at £980, Limousin 316k at £970, Lurgan farmer Shorthorn 318k at £960, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 314k at £960, Limousin 322k at £940 and Dromore farmer Limousin 292k at £920.

Fat cows

Dromara farmer Hereford 792k at £1560, Kilkeel farmer Stabiliser at £1530, Ballyroney farmer Friesian 696k at £1410, Friesian 742k at £1330, Friesian 700k at £1320, Newry farmer Holstein 586k at £1225, Katesbridge farmer Hereford 614k at £1110, Ballyroney farmer Limousin 668k at £1080, Ballyroney farmer Friesian 548k at £980 and Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 516k at £950.

Fat bulls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 724k at £2230, Dromore farmer Stabiliser 1102k at £1950, Dromara farmer Limousin 952k at £1930 and Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 556k at £1620.

Dairy stock

Ballynaskeagh farmer Friesian at £2750, Holstein at £2550, Friesian at £2550, Holstein at £2450, Banbridge farmer Holstein at £2340, Fleckvieh at £2340, Fleckvieh at £2290, Ballynaskeagh farmer Holstein at £2250, Banbridge farmer Holstein at £2190 and Ballynaskeagh farmer Holstein at £1950.

Heifers

Hillsborough farmer Simmental 698k at £1970, Belgian Blue 694k at £1770, Simmental 588k at £1740, Simmental 636k at £1710, Simmental 572k at £1690, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 632k at £1610, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 582k at £1600, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 518k at £1590 and Hillsborough farmer Simmental 534k at £1570, Simmental 594k at £1540.

Bullocks

Portadown farmer Aberdeen Angus 584k at £1730, Belgian Blue 550k at £1700, Aberdeen Angus 568k at £1680, Belgian Blue 562k at £1660, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 536k at £1650, Portadown farmer Belgian Blue 512k at £1600, Aberdeen Angus 500k at £1590, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 548k at £1570, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 512k at £1570 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin 500k at £1560.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of sheep at Rathfriland Mart.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade last week again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabra farmer topped the sale at £7.13 a kilo for 17.8kg at £127.

Fat ewes topped at £238.

More ewes over the £220 mark this week with plainer ewes from £190 to £210.

Hoggets

Kilkeel farmer 26.6k at £163, Banbridge farmer 27.9k at £162, 36.3k at £162, Saintfield farmer 28k at £162, Downpatrick farmer 30k at £161, 25.7k at £161, Kilkeel farmer 25k at £160, Rathfriland farmer 25k at £160, Castlewellan farmer 24k at £160 and Dromara farmer 27k at £158.

Fat ewes

Kilkeel farmer at £238, Ballymartin farmer at £220, Downpatrick farmer at £220, Poyntzpass farmer at £210, Newcastle farmer at £210, Castlewellan farmer at £206, Mayobridge farmer at £204, Kilkeel farmer at £196, Mayobridge farmer at £194 and Ballymartin farmer at £190.

Fat rams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castlewellan farmer at £160, Saintfield farmer at £134, Newcastle farmer at £134, Castlewellan farmer at £116 and Newcastle farmer at £110.

Ewes and lambs

Poyntzpass farmer 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £360, 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £330, 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £305, 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £300, 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £290, 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £285, 1 ewe and 1 lamb at £250 and 1 ewe and 1 lamb at £240.