Dairy stock selling to a top price of £2040 for a calved heifer at Markethill Mart

An entry of 30 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 19th December sold to a top of £2040 for a calved heifer from a Richhill farmer.

The same owner received £1960 for two calved heifers and £1800.

A Dromore producer sold a calved heifer at £2000.

A Portadown farmer received £2000 and £1720 for calved heifers and a Keady farmer received £1820 for a calved heifer.

Livestock Markets

A Whitecross farmer sold a calved heifer at £1880.

The 90 cull cows sold in a noticeably firmer trade particularly for Friesian cows to a top of £155 for 738k at £1145 from a Dromore farmer and to a top price of £1255 for 820k from a Tandragee farmer.

All fleshed friesians sold from £140 to £152 per 100 kilos with second quality from £120 to £135 and the plainer quality cows from £95 to £110 per 100 kilos with trade noticeably firmer.

Beef bred cows sold to £219 for 680k at £1495 from a Portadown producer followed by £204 for 656k at £1335 from a Dromara farmer.

Main demand from £175 to £200 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 684k £1495 £219.00; Dromara farmer 656k £1335 £204.00; Dromara farmer 656k £1315 £200.00; Kilkeel farmer 626k £1215 £194.00; Castlewellan farmer 654k £1255 £192.00; Castlewellan farmer 618k £1115 £180.00 and Newry farmer 764k £1365 £179.

Friesian cull cows

Dromore farmer 738k £1145 £155.00; Belleek farmer 696k £1075 £155.00; Tandragee farmer 826k £1255 £152.00; Dromore farmer 654k £985 £151.00; Belleek farmer 600k £885 £148.00; Newry farmer 630k £915 £145.00; Belleek farmer 708k £1025 £145.00; Dromore farmer 716k £1025 £143.00 and Dromore farmer 612k £875 £143.

190 calves sold in a very firm trade with top price for a bull at £500 for a two week old Charolais followed by £475 and £450 for three week old Belgian Blue.

All top quality bulls from £300 to £430.

Plainer types from £200 to £260.

Heifer calves sold to a top of £405 for a seven week old Belgian Blue followed by £365 for a shorthorn. All good quality heifers from £250 to £335 each.

Reared bull calves to a top of £780, £720 and £700 and heifers to a top of £550.

Bull calves

Charolais £500; Belgian Blue £475; Belgian Blue £450; Belgian Blue £430; Belgian Blue £425; Belgian Blue £410; Belgian Blue £390 and Belgian Blue £370.

Heifer calves