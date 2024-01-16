Dairy stock selling to a top price of £2120 for a calved heifer at Markethill Mart

An entry of 40 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 16th January sold to a top of £2120 for a calved heifer from a Dungannon producer.

A Markethill farmer received £2100, £2020 and £1960 for calved heifers and a Keady producer sold two calved heifers £1740 and £1680.

Several more calved heifers sold from £1300 to £1650 each.

An entry of seven reared heifer calves from a Newtownhamilton farmer sold at £570 each.

Cull cows

Beef bred cull cows sold in a vastly improved trade from £180 to £240 for 620k at £1485 from a Newry farmer followed by £213 for 650k at £1385 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Fleshed Friesians sold in exceptional strong demand from £140 to £153 for 670k at £1035 followed by £150 for 660k at £995 from a Loughgilly farmer and 678k at £1015 from a Donacloney producer.

Second quality Friesians in noticeably stronger demand sold from £120 to £135 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newry farmer 620k £1485 £240.00; Cullyhanna farmer 650k £1385 £213.00; Cullyhanna farmer 676k £1425 £211.00; Markethill farmer 568k £1125 £198.00; Portadown farmer 624k £1235 £198.00; Kilmore farmer 724k £1375 £190.00 and Loughbrickland farmer 720k £1345 £187.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 676k £1035 £153.00; Loughgilly farmer 664k £995 £150.00; Donaghcloney farmer 678k £1015 £150.00; Donaghcloney farmer 680k £995 £146.00; Armagh farmer 714k £1035 £145.00; Armagh farmer 644k £915 £142.00 and Markethill farmer 676k £945 £140.

CALVES

150 calves sold in a very firm demand with good quality bulls to £465 and £440 paid for a Charolais.

Main demand for good quality calves from £280 to £390.

Good quality heifers from £230 for a shorthorn followed by £280 for a Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Charolais £465; Charolais £440; Charolais £390; Shorthorn beef £365; Belgian Blue £355; Aberdeen Angus £350; Limousin £340 and Charolais £340.

Heifer calves