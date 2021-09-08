Dairy stock selling to £1720 at Markethill

A Dungannon farmer received £1500 for an in calf heifer and a Rathfriland farmer sold an in calf shorthorn.

Cull cows

130 cull cows sold in a very firm trade.

Cow/heifers sold to £211 for 710k at £1495 from an Armagh farmer.

Heavy cows sold to £195 for 860k at £1685 from a Hillsborough producer followed by £188 per 100 kilos for 672k at £1265 from a Tassagh farmer.

Main trade from £160 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £125 to £150 per 100 kilos for 678k at £1015 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £145 for 788k at £1145 from a Dromore producer.

Top price Friesian £1155 for 880k £130.

Second quality Friesians cows sold from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 710k £1495 £211.00; Dromore farmer 864k £1685 £195.00; Tassagh farmer 672k £1265 £188.00; Portadown farmer 604k £1115 £185.00; Tassagh farmer 624k £1120 £179.00; Loughgilly farmer 842k £1495 £178.00; Armagh farmer 590k £1035 £175.00; Cullyhanna farmer 744k £1295 £174.00 and Keady farmer 794k £1355 £171.

Friesian cull cows

Dungannon farmer 678k £1015 £150.00; Hillsborough farmer 788k £1145 £145.00; Downpatrick farmer 744k £1075 £145.00; Glenanne farmer 676k £945 £140.00; Hillsborough farmer 608k £845 £139.00; Glenanne farmer 752k £1045 £139.00; Mountnorris farmer 760k £1015 £134.00; Mountnorris farmer 790k £1035 £131.00 and Hillsborough farmer 886k £1155 £130.

Calves

130 calves. Good quality bulls sold from £280 to £320 for a Hereford.

Good quality heifers from £250 to £400 for a four week old Charolais.

Bull calves

Hereford £420; Hereford £370; Aberdeen Angus £365; Belgian Blue £355; Hereford £355; Aberdeen Angus £345; Belgian Blue £325 and Belgian Blue £320.

Heifer calves