Dairy stock selling to £2800 for a calved heifer at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows sold to 256p for a Belgian blue 630kg at £1612.
Friesian cows to 180p for 880kg at £1584.
Beef heifers to 284p for 650kg at £1833.
Beef bullocks to 306p for 800kg at £2448.
Friesian bullocks to 253p for 520kg at £1315.
Beef cows
O Crawford, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 630kg £1612 (256), A Henry, Antrim Limousin 720kg £1821 (253), 620kg £1537 (248), 610kg £1506 (247), S Higgins, Knockloughrim Limousin 690kg £1656 (240), O Crawford, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 600kg £1428 (238), Limousin 610kg £1433 (235), 560kg £1304 (233), 550kg £1281 (233), S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 640kg £1478 (231), H and E McDowell, Castlereagh Limousin 690kg £1580 (229), A McGuckian, Dunloy Limousin 640kg £1427 (223) and S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 680kg £1516 (223).
Holstein/Friesian cows
J Marshall, Portglenone 880kg £1584 (180), S Duggan, Knockloughrim 700kg £1155 (165), C Smyth, Portaferry 810kg £1296 (160), J and M Wilson, Broughshane 620kg £985 (159), S Duggan, Knockloughrim 640kg £1011 (158), R Hamilton, Broughshane 690kg £1090 (158), I Cruickshanks, Newtownards 740kg £1169 (158), R Collier, Dundrod 520kg £811 (156), A T Lowry, Loughgiel 640kg £992 (155), 580kg £875 (151), S Duggan, Knockloughrim 680kg £1026 (151), H and A Speedy, Randalstown 700kg £1057 (151), S Stewart, Newtownabbey 680kg £1020 (150) and W R Hamilton, Broughshane 670kg £1005 (150).
Beef heifers
S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 650kg £1833 (282), G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 560kg £1562 (279), 580kg £1612 (278), S Higgins, Knockloughrim Limousin 740kg £2049 (277), S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 760kg £2097 (276), Limousin 580kg £1583 (273), Charolais 620kg £1674 (270), B Hall, Monkstown Limousin 510kg £1336 (262), W McQuigg, Aghadowey Charolais 640kg £1657 (259), 570kg £1470 (258), G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 550kg £1408 (256), W McQuigg, Aghadowey Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1416 (253) and R Chambers, Ballycastle Limousin 660kg £1669 (253).
Beef bullocks
Top per kilo
Local Farmer Charolais 800kg £2448 (306), 800kg £2392 (299), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 730kg £2102 (288), local farmer Charolais 790kg £2275 (288), T McNeill Limousin 630kg £1801 (286), Rose Cottage Farm, Ballynahinch Limousin 710kg £2030 (286), G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 630kg £1795 (285), local farmer Charolais 740kg £2101 (284), 770kg £2186 (284), Rose Cottage Farm, Ballynahinch Limousin 700kg £1988 (284), local farmer Charolais 790kg £2235 (283), T McNeill Limousin 700kg £1981 (283) and J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 710kg £1988 (280), 730kg £2044 (280).
Top per head
Local farmer Charolais 800kg £2448, 900kg £2421, 800kg £2392, 850kg £2337, 790kg £2275, 790kg £2235, 800kg £2200, 770kg £2186, 800kg £2168, R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 780kg £2137, Rose Cottage Farm Limousin 770kg £2117, T A and D A Aiken Charolais 730kg £2102 and local farmer Charolais 740kg £2101.
Friesian bullocks
Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 520KG £1315 (253), W Black, Aghadowey 650kg £1592 (245), 590kg £1410 (239), 570kg £1299 (228), P J McGuckian 740kg £1679 (227), W Black, Aghadowey 520kg £1164 (224), M McVicker, Cloughmills 570kg £1259 (221), W Black, Aghadowey 560kg £1237 (221), M McVicker, Cloughmills 660kg £1452 (220), W Black, Aghadowey 480kg £1056 (220), 580kg £1270 (219), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 620kg £1351 (218), W Black, Aghadowey 610kg £1317 (216), 570kg £1231 (216) and M McVicker, Cloughmills 630kg £1354 (215).
Friday 25th August 2023: Dairy cows - Dairy stock sold to £2800 for a calved heifer from David McNeilly, Randalstown.
D McNeilly, Randalstown Holstein £2800, Friesian £2250, A McCullough, Hillsborough Shorthorn £1780, J McCann, Lurgan Shorthorn £1750, Ayrshire £1480.
Suckler cows
A small entry of suckler stock sold to £1680 for a Charolais heifer with bull calf at foot.
Calves
206 lots in the calf ring sold to £720 for a six month old Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves to £575 for a six month old Charolais.
Bulls
Morrow Farms, Belfast Belgian Blue £720 x 2, £700, £695, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £680, Morrow Farms, Belfast Belgian Blue £680, £675, £665, £660 x 2, £650, £640 x 2, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £635, £630 and Morrow Farms, Belfast Belgian Blue £625.
Heifers
I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £575, A Thompson, Strabane Belgian Blue £470 x 2, local farmer, Limousin £455, C McKillop, Loughgiel Charolais £450, A Thompson, Strabane Belgian Blue £450, H Hall, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue £445 x 3, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £400, A Thompson, Strabane Belgian Blue £390, D and R Hamilton, Carrickfergus Hereford £340, A Thompson, Strabane Aberdeen Angus £340, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus £330 and A Thompson, Strabane Belgian Blue £330, £325.
Friesian bull calves
A T Lowry, Loughgiel £190, £140, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner £135 x 3, Forsythe Bros, Loughgiel £120, W Irvine, Dundrod £105 and A T Lowry, Loughiel £105.
Weanlings
An entry of 220 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a sharper trade.
Bullocks sold to £1180 over for a Limousin 390kg at £1470 presented by T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner.
Heifers sold to £790 over for a Limousin 420kg at £1210 offered by S B and D Weatherup, Newtownabbey.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 240kg £860 (358), 280kg £930 (332), 220kg £730 (331), 270kg £880 (325), 300kg £955 (318), Charolais 300kg £945 (315), L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 290kg £900 (310), H Spillane, Tobermore Simmental 220kg £680 (309) and D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 250kg £760 (304).
301 to 350kg
T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 350kg £1010 (288), B McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 340kg £960 (282), S McAlister, Ballintoy Limousin 320kg £855 (267), L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 340kg £900 (264), W Alcorn, Limavady Hereford 350kg £885 (252), D McAlister, Ballycastle Charolais 320kg £800 (250) and B McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 310kg £775 (250).
Over 350kg
T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 390kg £1470 (376), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 410kg £1450 (353), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 400kg £1260 (315), 380kg £1190 (313), Limousin 460kg £1410 (306), B McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 390kg £1190 (305), M and A Guy, Limavady Limousin 430kg £1310 (304), 440kg £1340 (304), 400kg £1200 (300), 430kg £1290 (300) and B McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 390kg £1170 (300).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
H Spillane, Tobermore Simmental 210kg £665 (316), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 300kg £885 (295), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 270kg £775 (287), B McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 270kg £760 (281), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 280kg £775 (276), P McConnell, Ligoneil Limousin 290kg £780 (269), D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 300kg £770 (256) and P Brankin, Aghalee Hereford 280kg £700 (250).
301 to 350kg
P Brankin, Aghalee Simmental 350kg £1090 (311), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 340kg £1005 (295), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 320kg £945 (295), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 330kg £940 (284), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 350kg £960 (274), 350kg £940 (268), P Brankin, Aghalee Simmental 310kg £830 (267), 320kg £810 (253) and P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 340kg £860 (252).
Over 351kg
S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 360kg £1050 (291), 380kg £1100 (289), 420kg £1210 (288), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 400kg £1150 (287), H Minford, Nutt's Corner Limousin 430kg £1220 (283), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 420kg £1190 (283), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 410kg £1150 (280), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 360kg £1000 (277), 410kg £1130 (275), 400kg £1080 (270), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £965 (268), 360kg £960 (266), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg £945 (262), P McConnell, Ligoniel Simmental 360kg £940 (261), P Brankin, Aghalee Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg £940 (261) and B McCoy, Toomebridge Simmental 380kg £990 (260).
Monday 28th August 2023: Breeding sheep - W McCurdy, Broughshane 12 Suffolk £212, B Black, Carnlough 10 Mule £200, J Thompson, Bushmills 10 Suffolk £198, I McCluggage, Glarryford 10 Suffolk £198, W McCurdy, Broughshane 12 Suffolk £198, T McIlroy, Larne 10 Mule £192, B Black, Carnlough 10 Mule £190, S and F O’Kane, Dungiven 9 Mule £190, local farmer 11 Mule £186, T McIlroy, Larne 10 Mule £182, local farmer 12 Mule £178, C and I Mills, Glenarm 10 Cheviot £178, J Johnston, Magherafelt 16 Suffolk £176, C Gribben, Dunloy 11 Mule £174, J Stirling, Doagh 8 Texel £174, local farmer 12 Mule £174, J Tuft, Lisburn 9 mule £174 and J A Kerr, Loughgiel 9 Mule £174.
Ewe lambs
R Hunter, Larne 1 Suffolk £148, M Gingles, Kilwaughter 12 Suffolk £140, R Hunter, Larne 11 Suffolk £138, R Weatherup, Larne 12 Suffolk £135, R Hunter, Larne 6 Suffolk £135, N and J McKee, Larne 12 Suffolk £132, A Johnston, Stoneyford 4 Dorset £130, R McNinch, Larne 12 Mule £130, R Weatherup, Larne 12 Suffolk £128, M Gingles, Kilwaughter 10 Suffolk £128, N and J McKee, Larne 12 Mule £122, P Magill, Larne 8 Suffolk £122, S P O’Lynn, Larne 10 Mule £122, J Gibson, Bangor 1 Zwartble £122, R Weatherup, Larne 9 Mule £120 and P Magill, Larne 8 Suffolk £120.
Store lambs
W R Boyle, Larne 34 Texel £94, O Duffin, Cargan 24 Suffolk £93.50, J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 23 Suffolk £93.50, W McDonnell, Ballygally 6 Suffolk £93, D Crooks, Glenarm 6 Texel £92, R Hunter, Larne 15 Suffolk £91.50, I Gibson, Broughshane 50 Texel £91.50, D O’Boyle, Broughshane 33 Texel £91.50, J Ferguson, Comber 22 Texel £91.50, P Black, Glenarm 50 Texel £91, O Duffin, Cargan 48 Texel £91, S Patterson, Carrickfergus 10 Suffolk £90.50, P and D Carey, Portglenone 10 Texel £90 and C Fleming, Nutt's Corner 22 Texel £90.
Tuesday 29th August 2023: Just under 200 store cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a terrific trade.
Heifers sold to £1070 over for a Charolais 560kg at £1630 presented by T Christie, Cloughmills.
Bullocks sold to £1080 over for a 580kg £1560 offered by a local farmer.
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
Local farmer Charolais 460kg £1360 (295) Charolais 490kg £1420 (289) Charolais 480kg £1390 (289) Charolais 460kg £1300 (282) Charolais 490kg £1330 (271) H McCloy, Ballymena Limousin 450kg £1220 (271) local farmer, Charolais 490kg £1280 (261) McCready McCartney, Charolais 470kg £1210 (257) N Boyd, Broughshane Hereford 470kg £1120 (238) J Currie, Larne Limousin 420kg ££990 (235) J McCarroll, Ballymena 3 x Hereford 450kg £1060 (235local farmer Charolais 470kg £1100 (234) W McIntyre, Abondance 480kg £1120 (233) and J Currie, Larne Limousin 470kg £1090 (231).
500kg and over
T Christie, Cloughmills Charolais 560kg £1630 (291) McCready McCartney, Charolais 530kg £1500 (283) J Alexander, Clough Charolais 560kg £1580 (282) Charolais 600kg £1650 (275) Charolais 580kg £1590 (274), local farmer Charolais 510kg £1390 (272) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg £1470 (272) D and H Gregg, Clough Charolais 510kg £1380 (270) T Christie, Limousin 510kg £1380 (270) Charolais 570kg £1510 (264) J Alexander, Charolais 570kg £1510 (264) Charolais 560kg £1475 (263) D and H Gregg, Charolais 550kg £1440 (261) and J Smyth, Charolais 540kg £1410 (261).
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
E Kennedy, Ballyclare Limousin 360kg £1130 (313) P Turley and Sons Abondance 400kg £1190 (297) N Boyd, Broughshane Charolais 440kg £1260 (286) D Morrow, Glenarm Simmental 500kg £1430 (286) H Robinson, Broughshane Stabiliser 400kg £1110 (277) P Turley, Abondance 480kg £1320 (275) Abondance 380kg £1040 (273) N Boyd, Charolais 410kg £1120 (273) R Livingstone, Abondance 440kg £1200 (272) H Robinson, Stabiliser 400kg £1090 (272) P Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde d'Aquitaine 500kg £1360 (272) Local Farmer, Charolais 410kg £1110 (270) T Christie, Cloughmills Limousin 4440kg £1190 (270) D Morrow, Glenarm Simmental 470kg £1270 (270) H O’Neill, Glenarm Simmental 500kg £1350 (270) and E Kennedy, Ballyclare Limousin 410kg £1105 (269).
501kg and over
Local farmer Charolais 520kg £1550 (298) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 530kg £1560 (294) local farmer Charolais 530kg £1520 (286) Charolais 580kg £1660 (286) R Kennedy, Ballyclare Simmental 510kg £1430 (280) local farmer Charolais 530kg £1480 (279) Charolais 570kg £1570 (275) H O’Neill, Glenarm Simmental 530kg £1450 (273) local farmer Charolais 540kg £1460 (270) D Scullion, Charolais 580kg £1540 (265) P Turley and Sons Abondance 510kg £1350 (264) CJ and A Elliot, Dunloy Charolais 510kg £1345 (263) Limousin 530kg £1390 (262) William J and I Brown, Belgian Blue 530kg £1375 (259) T Christie, Cloughmills Limousin 550kg £1425 (259) and R Livingstone, Abondance 510kg £1320 (258).
Wednesday 30th August 2023: A great entry of 3386 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.
Fat lambs to 495p for 11 Texels 24.5kg at £121.50 presented by D Gaston, Carnlough and to a top per head of £122.50 for a heavy Charollais from Victor Anderson, Cloughmills.
Fat ewes sold to £188.
Fat lambs (2353)
Top per kilo
D Gaston, Carnlough 11 Texel £121.50 (495), A Smyth, Ballymoney 21 Texel 24kg £118.50 (493), J Boyd, Doagh 10 Texel 22.5kg £111 (493), G Martin, Broughshane 10 Texel 23.5kg £115.50 (491), D McClintock, Broughshane 34 Texel 19kg £93 (489), R Linton, Ahoghill 5 Texel 23kg £112.50 (489), T Stewart, Cairncastle 32 Texel 20kg £97 (485), M McAllister, Glenarm 12 Dorset 23.5kg £112.50 (478), N Hamill, Aughafatten 12 Texel 21kg £100.50 (478), F Clarke, Portaferry 74 Texel 18kg £86 (477), D Wylie, Broughshane 2 Texel 21kg £100 (476), I Morrison, Dunloy 28 Texel 22.5kg £107 (475), W Alcorn, Limavady 10 Texel 20kg £95 (475), R Hunter, Ballygally 8 Texel 23kg £109 (473), G McCullough, Ballyclare 12 Texel 19kg £90 (473), D McIlwaine, Glenwherry 6 Texel 19kg £90 (473), W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 8 Texel 19.5kg £92 (471) and K and L Weir, Gracehill 10 Dorset 21kg £99 (471).
Top per head
V Anderson, Cloughmills 1 Charollais 27kg £122.50, D Gaston, Carnlough 11 Texel 24.5kg £121.50, W Bell, Larne 1 Texel 29kg £121, M Moffett, Broughshane 7 Charollais 27kg £119, A Smyth, Ballymoney 21 Texel 24kg £118.50, M Roundtree, Templepatrick 5 Texel 26.5kg £117.50, G Martin, Broughshane 10 Texel 23.5kg £115.50, D Devlin, Randalstown 21 Texel 25.5kg £114.50 and R Linton, Ahoghill 5 Texel 24.5kg £114.
Fat ewes(1033)
First quality
Suffolk - £100-£150
Texel - £120-£188
Crossbred - £80-£110
Blackface - £50-£70