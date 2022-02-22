Dairy stock sells to a top of £1990 at Markethill

90 cull cows sold in a firmer trade particularly for Friesian type cows. Good quality beef bred cows sold from £160 to £177 for 690k at £1235 from a Donacloney farmer followed by £169 for 630k at £1075 from a Annalong farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £151 for 830k at £1265 from a Gilford farmer and 790k at £1195 from a Hillsborough producer. Main demand for fleshed friesians from £130 to £145. Second quality sold from £110 to £125 and the poorest types from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos.