Dairy stock sells to a top of £1990 at Markethill
Dairy stock sold to a top of £1990 at Markethill on Tuesday 22nd February paid twice for calved heifers from a Cookstown farmer. The same owner received £1890 and £1790 for calved heifers.
CULL COWS
90 cull cows sold in a firmer trade particularly for Friesian type cows. Good quality beef bred cows sold from £160 to £177 for 690k at £1235 from a Donacloney farmer followed by £169 for 630k at £1075 from a Annalong farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £151 for 830k at £1265 from a Gilford farmer and 790k at £1195 from a Hillsborough producer. Main demand for fleshed friesians from £130 to £145. Second quality sold from £110 to £125 and the poorest types from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows: Donacloney farmer 698k £1235 £177.00; Annalong farmer 638k £1075 £169.00; Armagh farmer 868k £1455 £168.00; Donacloney farmer 702k £1175 £167.00; Markethill farmer 680k £1115 £164.00; Cullyhanna farmer 816k £1325 £162.00; Cullyhanna farmer 686k £1095 £160.00.
Friesian cull cows: Gilford farmer 838k £1265 £151.00; Hillsborough farmer 792k £1195 £151.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 692k £975 £141.00; Armagh farmer 698k £975 £140.00; Armagh farmer 684k £925 £135.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 806k £1065 £132.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 674k £875 £130.00; Stewartstown farmer 714k £925 £130.00.
CALVES
A large entry of 210 calves sold in a steady demand. Good quality bull calves to £500 for a 5 week old char. All good quality bulls from £250 to £345. Good quality heifer calves sold from £250 to £335 with a top of £480 for a 5 week old Char. Reared calves sold to a top of £740 for a 8 week old Sim heifer calf from a Glenanne farmer.
Bull calves: Ch £500; AA £345; BB £285; AA £275; AA £265; AA £260; AA £250.
Heifer calves: Ch £480; Lim £335; AA £330; Bb £315; BB £250; BB £250; AA £240.