Dairy stock sells to a top of £2300 at Markethill

The same owner received £2120, 2100 and 2060 for calved heifers. An Armagh farmer sold a calved heifer for £2060. A Kilkeel producer received £2020 for a calved heifer. A Markethill farmer received £2000 and £1920 for calved heifers. A Kilkeel farmer sold calved heifers at £1940 and £1860. Several more sold from £1500 to £1780 each.

An entry of maiden heifers sold to £825 each.

The 120 cull cows maintained a very firm trade with heavy cows selling to £204 per 100k for 890k at £1815 for a Banbridge farmer.

Main demand from £160 to £184 per 100k for 712k at £1315 from a Tandragee farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £128 to £141 per 100k for 650k at £915 and to a top price of £1135 for 810k.

Clean underage Friesian cattle sold in a very firm trade from £175 to £193 per 100k for 650k at £1255 followed by £191 for 648k at £1235.

The 140 calves sold in an excellent trade with good quality bull calves under 6 weeks selling to £445 for Char, followed by £405 Char. All good quality bulls from £250 to £375. Heifer calves sold to £390 BB, followed by £365 BB. All top quality heifers sold from £230 to £250 each.

CULL COWS: Banbridge producer 89ok £1815 204p/k: Tandragee producer 712k £1315 185p/k: Glenanne producer 688k £1195 174p/k: Loughbrickland producer 654k £1135 174p/k: Collone producer 812k £1405 173p/k: Lurgan producer 716k £1225 171p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 706k £1195 169p/k: Cullyhanna producer 648k £1075 166p/k.

CLEAN FRIESIAN COWS: Newtownhamilton producer 650k £1255 193p/k: Dungannon producer 648k £1235 191p/k: 660k £1235 187p/k: 682k £1275 187p/k: Glenanne producer 546k £995 182p/k: Stewartstown producer 622k £1065 178p/k: Kilkeel producer 624k £1085 174p/k.

FRIESIAN CULL COWS: Markethill producer 650k £915 141p/k: Armagh producer 676k £945 140p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 812k £1135 140p/k: Armagh producer 786k £1085 138p/k: Portadown producer 694k £955 138p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 754k £1015 135p/k: Armagh producer 678k £905 134p/k: 784k £1035 132p/k: Loughbrickalnd producer 924k £1075 131p/k.

BULL CALVES: Ch £445: Ch £405: Lim £365: Ch £360: AA £350: BB £340: BB £320.