Dairy stock sells to £2010 at Markethill

CULL COWS
160 cull cows maintained a steady trade with good quality beef cows from £200 to £239 for 820k at £1965 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £230 for 750 at £1735 from a Newtownhamilton producer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £170 to £200 for 780k at £1565 from a Mountnorris farmer followed by £194 for 810k at £1575 from an Armagh producer. Second quality Friesian cows from £130 to £150 and the poorest types from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows: Poyntzpass farmer 822k £1965 £239.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 756k £1735 £230.00; Crossmaglen farmer 698k £1515 £217.00; Donaghcloney farmer 720k £1555 £216.00; Derrynoose farmer 826k £1765 £214.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 742k £1565 £211.00; Whitecross farmer 712k £1495 £210.00; Poyntzpass farmer 682k £1425 £209.00.
Friesian cull cows: Mountnorris farmer 782k £1565 £200.00; Armagh farmer 812k £1575 £194.00; Scarva farmer 692k £1335 £193.00; Mountnorris farmer 776k £1475 £190.00; Richhill farmer 696k £1285 £185.00; Dunganon farmer 700k £1285 £184.00; Markethill farmer 634k £1155 £182.00; Markethill farmer 666k £1195 £180.00; Hillsborough farmer 706k £1245 £176.00.
CALVES: 120 calves sold in a very firm demand with prices increased on the week. Good quality bull calves under 6 weeks sold steadily from £240 to £340 with a top of £355 for a BB. Good quality heifer calves from £240 to £335 with a top of £380 for a 4 week old Lim.
Bull calves: BB £355; Lim £340; Her £340; FKV £325; Her £295; FKV £285; Her £285; Her £280.
Heifer calves: Lim £380; BB £335; BB £330; Her £305; AA £305; Her £300; AA £300; BB £300.