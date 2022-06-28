Dairy stock sells to £2010 at Markethill

160 cull cows maintained a steady trade with good quality beef cows from £200 to £239 for 820k at £1965 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £230 for 750 at £1735 from a Newtownhamilton producer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £170 to £200 for 780k at £1565 from a Mountnorris farmer followed by £194 for 810k at £1575 from an Armagh producer. Second quality Friesian cows from £130 to £150 and the poorest types from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos.