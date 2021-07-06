Dairy stock sells to £2320 at Markethill for calved Shorthorn heifer

The same seller received £1950 and £1920 for calved Shorthorn heifers and £1840 for a calved Holstein heifer. A pedigree Angus sold at £2320 from a Markethill farmer. Several more from £1400 to £1820.

170 cull cows. Cow/heifers to £212 for 706k at £1495 from a Richhill farmer followed by £206 for 700k at £1445 from a Donacloney farmer. Fleshed cows from £160 to £194 for 756k at £1465 from a Poyntzpass farmer. Top price of £1545 for 820k (188) from a Rathfriland farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows from £135 to 3150 for 778k at £1165 from a Downpatrick farmer. Second quality friesians from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos and the poorest lots from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos.