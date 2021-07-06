Dairy stock sells to £2320 at Markethill for calved Shorthorn heifer
Dairy stock sold to £2320 at Markethill on Tuesday 6th July for a calved shorthorn heifer from an Armagh farmer.
The same seller received £1950 and £1920 for calved Shorthorn heifers and £1840 for a calved Holstein heifer. A pedigree Angus sold at £2320 from a Markethill farmer. Several more from £1400 to £1820.
CULL COWS
170 cull cows. Cow/heifers to £212 for 706k at £1495 from a Richhill farmer followed by £206 for 700k at £1445 from a Donacloney farmer. Fleshed cows from £160 to £194 for 756k at £1465 from a Poyntzpass farmer. Top price of £1545 for 820k (188) from a Rathfriland farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows from £135 to 3150 for 778k at £1165 from a Downpatrick farmer. Second quality friesians from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos and the poorest lots from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows: Richhill farmer 706k £1495 £212.00; Donacloney farmer 702k £1445 £206.00; Dungannon farmer 746k £1515 £230.00; Aghalee farmer 544k £1085 £199.00; Donacloney farmer 756k £1465 £194.00; Armagh farmer 568k £1095 £193.00; Poyntzpass farmer 736k £1415 £192.00; Poyntzpass farmer 718k £1365 £190.00.
Friesian cull cows: Downpatrick farmer 778k £1165 £150.00; Portadown farmer 772k £1155 £150.00; Warrenpoint farmer 672k £975 £145.00; Banbridge farmer 676k £975 £144.00; Portadown farmer 790k £1135 £144.00; Portadown farmer 640k £915 £143.00; Richhill farmer 654k £935 £143.00; Armagh farmer 738k £1055 £143.00; Downpatrick farmer 794k £1125 £142.00.
CALVES: 180 calves. Good quality bull calves from £300 to £400 for an Angus. Heifer calves from £250 to £400 for a Blue.
Bull calves: AA £400; Ch £360; Sim £350; Aa £345; AA £340; BB £325; AA £320; AA £320.
Heifer calves: BB £400; AA £365; BB £325; AA £295; AA £270; AA £270; BB £265; Her £260.