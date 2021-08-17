Dairy stock sold to a top of £2480 at Markethill

The same owner received £2340 and £1850 for calved heifers. A Keady producer sold a calved second calver at £1510.

Cull cows

Cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Good quality beef bred cows from £160 to £190 per 100 kilos for 690k at £1315 from a Lurgan producer followed by £188 for 660k at £1245 for a Tandragee producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £148 for 830k at £1225 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £141 for 610k at £865 for a Annalong farmer.

Main demand from £120 to £137 per 100 kilos.

Plainer quality Friesians from £100 to £115 and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Lurgan farmer 692k £1315 £190.00; Tandragee farmer 664k £1245 £188.00; Dromara farmer 686k £1275 £186.00; Dungannon farmer 588k £1055 £179.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 788k £1405 £178.00; Tandragee farmer 640k £1125 £176.00; Portadown farmer 684k £1175 £172.00; Markethill farmer 668k £1115 £167.00 and Dromara farmer 732k £1175 £161.

Friesian cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 830k £1225 £148.00; Aughnacloy farmer 612k £865 £141.00; Aghalee farmer 740k £1005 £136.00; Armagh farmer 640k £865 £135.00; Dungannon farmer 626k £845 £135.00; Dungannon farmer 748k £995 £133.00; Armagh farmer 632k £835 £132.00 and Loughgilly farmer 752k £955 £127.

Calves

110 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls under six weeks sold from £250 to £360 for a four week old Simmental followed by £330 for a two week old Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold from £335 for four week old Simmental followed by £340 for a four week old Simmental.

All good quality heifers sold from £210 to £300 each.

Bull calves

Simmental £360; Aberdeen Angus £330; Aberdeen Angus £315; Limousin £300; Aberdeen Angus £285; Limousin £280 and Hereford £280.

Heifer calves