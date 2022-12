The same owner received £2520 and £2250 for calved heifers.

A Jerrettespass farmer sold a calved heifer at £2700.

An Aghalee producer sold calved heifers at £2420 and £2300.

Livestock Markets

Several more sold from £1800 to £2250 each.

Cull cows

100 cull cows sold in a noticeably firmer trade for Friesian bred cows with fleshed friesians selling from £155 to £169 for 710k at £1205 and for 840k at £1415.

Second quality friesians from £130 to £140 and the poorest types from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Killylea farmer 794k £1845 £232.00; Whitecross farmer 650k £1355 £208.00; Markethill farmer 690k £1415 £205.00; Dungannon farmer 706k £1295 £183.00 and Loughbrickland farmer 838k £1485 £177.

Friesian cull cows

Middletown farmer 714k £1205 £169.00; Armagh farmer 840k £1415 £169.00; Dromara farmer 784k £1305 £167.00; Dromara farmer 852k £1375 £161.00; Middletown farmer 732k £1175 £161.00; Loughgilly farmer 726k £1155 £159.00; Killylea farmer 696k £1095 £157.00 and Waringstown farmer 660k £1035 £157.

Calves

150 calves sold in a steady demand.

Top quality bull calves from £250 to £350 with a top of £380 for a three week old Charolais followed by £350 for a four week old Charolais.

Good quality heifer calves to £300 for a five week old Belgian Blue followed by £260 for a four week old Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifers from £180 to £260 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £380; Charolais £350; Belgian Blue £330; Hereford £295; Aberdeen Angus £290; Aberdeen Angus £290; Hereford £280 and Belgian Blue £280.

Heifer calves

