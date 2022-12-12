Dale Farm and Grand Opera House light up the stage with panto magic

Produced by Crossroads, the biggest pantomime company in the world, this year’s show tells the much-loved classic tale of Cinderella and promises a spectacular performance which will once again entertain people of all ages with song, dance, laughter and a sprinkling of theatre magic that only the Grand Opera House can deliver.

The partnership is part of Dale Farm’s ongoing commitment to support the arts sector in Northern Ireland and celebrates the joy of live festive entertainment, which brings sparkle and wonder to many generations of audiences.

Advertisement

Speaking about the partnership, corporate marketing and communications manager at Dale Farm, Caroline Martin, said: “We are absolutely delighted to step into the role of ‘dairy godmother’ this Christmas, sponsoring the Grand Opera House pantomime for the seventh time.

Belfast’s favourite Fairy Godmother May McFettridge, who this year celebrates a record-breaking 32 Grand Opera House pantomime seasons is joined by Cinderella herself (Kia-Paris Walcott) and Caroline Martin, Corporate Marketing and Communications Manager from Dale Farm.

“As a family-focused, farmer-owned, local company, Dale Farm is proud to be part of occasions that bring families together. Recent years have reminded us of the importance of making memories with the people in our lives and that is something the Grand Opera House pantomime offers, year on year.

“We look forward to seeing audiences enjoy a little bit of tradition, magic and laughter this Christmas.”

Advertisement

Ian Wilson, chief executive, Grand Opera House added: “Our West End creative team has created another spectacular pantomime to be proud of and audiences are in for another unmissable Grand Opera House festive treat.

“Cinderella has all of the magical ingredients audiences expect from the Theatre’s panto, but the rags-to-riches tale also includes several special moments, including a flying coach and horses, that only the Grand Opera House can deliver.

Advertisement

“We are delighted that Dale Farm is once again sponsoring our pantomime season which has played a prominent role in the Grand Opera House’s programme since it opened 127 years ago with a panto, and generations of families have been enjoying Northern Ireland’s biggest Christmas show ever since.”

To add even more delight to the panto experience, audiences of all ages will be able to enjoy delicious Dale Farm ice cream at kiosks throughout the Grand Opera House and take part in online prize giveaways.

Advertisement