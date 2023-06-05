Dale Farm announces appointment of Chief Financial Officer

John will be responsible for leading the Finance and IT functions for the group.

A Fellow Chartered Accountant, trained at Ernst and Young, John joins Dale Farm from BT Enterprise where he held several Financial Director positions, including Corporate and Public Sector Finance Director.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John has also been a member of the CBI Northern Ireland Council since 2018.

John Morgan, Dale Farm.

Welcoming John’s appointment, Nick Whelan, Group Chief Executive at Dale Farm said: “John brings with him a wealth of experience operating at Finance Director level as well as a keen interest in agri-food and will play a key role within the business as we continue to grow.