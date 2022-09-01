Dale Farm considering ‘restructuring part of its GB business’

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This restructure could result in a proposal to cease operations at these two facilities.

Dale Farm is a leading dairy cooperative headquartered in Northern Ireland, employing over 1,300 people across 10 locations around the UK.

The business employs around 200 staff across its sites in Kendal and Rowan Glen, where it produces a range of dairy products outside its core product portfolio, including desserts, yogurts and cottage cheese, for supply into the UK-wide market.

A spokesperson said: “Dale Farm recognises and appreciates the loyalty, hard work and commitment from employees at both sites.

“This consideration has been prompted by a thorough review of Dale Farm’s operations, examining which elements of the business are sustainable for the future.

“These two manufacturing sites compete in a market characterised by excess capacity and declining demand for their primary products.

“Aside from the market challenges, the sites are experiencing significant inflation and require major investment in order to remain viable.”

Dale Farm is now entering into a period of consultation with those impacted.

Existing arrangements with Dale Farm’s GB farmer members will not be affected.

The cooperative will continue to collect and utilise their milk and they will continue to be members of the Dale Farm cooperative.