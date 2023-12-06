Dairy cooperative Dale Farm is once again hosting its Dairy Herd Efficiency Awards, with the winner and runner-up to be announced at the RUAS Winter Fair later this month.

The awards, supported by independent dairy consultants Kingshay, celebrate those farmers who manage efficient herds by maximising milk value and make good use of purchased feed whilst maximising milk yield from forage.

Fred Allen, Dale Farm Chairman, said: “Our Dairy Herd Efficiency Awards are a great opportunity for us to celebrate the very best in dairy farming. We want to highlight those producers who are using the most productive, sustainable, and efficient methods to produce high quality milk.

“The dairy farmers who own our cooperative are building more sustainable, profitable and efficient businesses and by being part of Dale Farm they are also helping us to create award-winning consumer dairy products.”

Fred Allen, Dale Farm Chair. (Pic: Dale Farm)

Sarah Bolt, Kingshay said: “We are delighted to support the awards once again, recognising the commitment to excellence in dairy production displayed by Dale Farm producers. I’m looking forward to presenting the awards and meeting the worthy winners at the Winter Fair later this month.”