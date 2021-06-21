Dale Farm to supply Arla with whey protein concentrate as part of major contract

Erik Vesløv, senior director, Technology and Process, Arla Foods Ingredients and Chris McAlinden, Group Operations Director, Dale Farm

Dale Farm will supply Arla Foods Ingredients, headquartered in Denmark, with whey protein concentrate, which will be used as an ingredient in infant formula and consumer health ingredients.

Dale Farm has until now mainly supplied whey protein for use in sports nutrition products so this contract repositions this aspect of its business within the infant formula market.

Group Operations Director for Dale Farm Chris McAlinden comments:“This partnership with Arla represents an excellent opportunity to grow our presence in the global whey protein market, adding value to our business for our farmer owners.

“Given that both Dale Farm and Arla are cooperatives, this partnership is good news for the dairy farmers that own both businesses. Through working together, we are utilising our combined expertise and technology to bring a high quality specialist ingredient into the global whey protein market, creating future opportunity for growth in export markets.”