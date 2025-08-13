Dale Farm vows to keep milk flowing

FARMER-owned dairy-producer Dale Farm has promised suppliers that it will collect milk as normal next week during a planned strike by drivers and engineers.

The first of a series of strikes organised by the trade union Unite in support of an improved wages claim is set to begin next Wednesday (August 20).

The three-day walkout by engineers and drivers at a number of Dale Farm sites will be followed by similar action the week after – with the threat of a five-day withdraw of labour leading to an all-out strike unless a resolution is found.

Dale Farm said it has made arrangements to ensure that milk collections were carried out as normal during any industrial action and that its products continued to reach shops.

A company spokesperson said: “We value all our staff and take pride in our employee relations. We believe we have made a very fair offer to this small group of our workforce, and we urge them, and Unite, to reconsider their decision.

“Our farmers can be assured that we have contingency plans in place, and their milk will be collected, as normal, during this period. We also want to assure our customers and our consumers that there will be no interruption to the supply of any of our products.

“We remain open to discussions with our team and Unite, in the hope of reaching a resolution.”

Drivers and engineers at the company voted in a formal ballot with majorities of 90 and 89 per cent respectively for strike action in support of their pay claim.

According to Unite, pay for Dale Farm workers is lower than it is for industry comparators in Northern Ireland.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Dale Farm engineers and drivers are determined to win a needed pay increase.

“Dale Farm is a highly successful enterprise and can afford to pay their skilled workforce properly. The workers can count on the full support of Unite for as long as it takes to win fair pay and respect.”

Unite regional officer for the workforce Simon Hall said: “Dale Farm workers at multiple sites will participate in the strike. Given the involvement of so many drivers and engineers, this industrial action will very likely affect both milk collection and production.

“Management knows what is needed to avoid this outcome: they need to provide an increase, meeting our members’ legitimate pay expectations.”

The Dale Farm group is a highly successful milk processing and food ingredients business. It is wholly owned by dairy farmers and has a strong co-operative ethos.

Dale Farm recently reported another set of strong financial results for the year ending March 2025.

Turnover increased, year on year, from £631.4m to £722.4m, while net profit before tax has increased to £31.9m (previous year £29.8m).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) also rose to £45.6m (previous year £44.9m).

Operating profit grew from £37.5m in the previous tax year to £37.7m in 2024/25.