‘Dale of a time’ for NIPA in Wales

There was a slight change in plan with the Race point having to be moved further down Wales by only a couple of miles to Dale. Our team in the NIPA have worked very hard on this matter and put the safety of everyone’s birds first as always and a great job they do even when problems arise in such a short time before a big race.

Members Sent their 20 Bird Limit Teams through their allocated centres on Thursday to make the journey across the channel for Saturday morning release.

A total of 351 members of the Mighty NIPA sent 2,875 Birds to the Dale Youngbird Channel National.

Trevor Agnew Section C winner from Dale National

The birds were liberated in the new liberation site in Dale at 11am on Saturday morning the 2nd September in great conditions with light winds.

The winning bird from the first channel youngbird national race of the season belongs to R Calvin and Daughter of Loughall HPS in Section E.

Many congratulations to R Calvin and daughter on claiming 1st Open NIPA YB National from Dale from 2,875 Birds. 2nd and 3rd Open was G and C Simmons of Edgarstown in Section E.

Congratulations to all it was a great race from a new race point with the Section E Area taking most of the results.

Jeff Greenaways Section D winning bird from Dale National

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (64/518) from Dale was A and T Agnew of Ballyclare and District HPS The Duo Finishes 1st Club, 1st Section C (518 Birds) and 59th NIPA National (2,875 Birds).

The Section C Winner is down from two yearlings from their own top quality stock birds.

Many congratulations to Section C winners A and T Agnew and big congratulations to all club winners.

D and K Mallen's section winning bird

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (40/260) from Dale was J Greenaway of Hillsborough and Maze HPS Jeff Finishes 1st Club, 1st Section D (260 Birds) and 152nd NIPA National (2,875 Birds).

The Section D winning bird is a Chquer Tip Cock. He is a nephew of ‘Bridget’ The INFC Penzance Young Bird National Winner for Jeff. Many congratulations to Section D Winner Jeff Greenaway and big congratulations to all club winners.

SECTION F REPORT

Dean and Kenny Mallen Section G winners from Dale National

The winner of Section F (23/105) from Dale was SandA Foster of Corrigs HPS The lads Finish 1st Club, 1st Section F (105 Birds).

Many congratulations to Section F winners Stephen and Andrew Foster and big congratulations to all club winners.

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (36/399) from Dale was D and K Mallen of Banbridge HPS the father and son duo consisting of Kenny and Dean finishes 1st Club, 1st Banbridge Centre, 1st Section G (399 Birds) 104th NIPA National (2,875 Birds).

The section winning bird is a blue Cheq hen. She is out of a cock that has won for the lads, he also has multiple Open and Section Prizes this season.

He is down from 2 Birds from Phillip Boal which has bred winners before. The Dam is a Red Hen out of a ‘Red Alert’ Cock from Wayne Doonan and a pied hen which is a daughter of John Angwin’s ‘New Young Kittle’.

Colin McCormick winner of Ligoniel and District from Dale

This pair is producing super pigeons for the Mallens.

Many congratulations to Section G winners Dean and Kenny Mallen and big congratulations to all club winners.

Dale Youngbird National Result

1st R Calvin and Daughter 1420 Loughall HPS; 2nd G and C Simmons 1406 Edgarstown; 3rd G and C Simmons 1406 Edgarstown; 4th David Calvin 1406 Bondhill; 5th David Calvin 1405 Bondhill; 6th David Calvin 1405 Bondhill; 7th Robert Buckley 1405 Annaghmore HPS; 8th Robert Buckley 1405 Annaghmore; 9th Robert Buckley 1405 Annaghmore; 10th David Calvin 1405 Bondhill; 11th David Calvin 1404 Bondhill; 12th R Telford 1403 Annaghmore; 13th G Buckley and Son 1402 Annaghmore; 14th S Diamond 1399 Coleraine Premier; 15th R Telford 1396 Annaghmore; 16th G Buckley and Son 1381 Annaghmore; 17th L Hanson and Son 1381 Coleraine Premier; 18th David Calvin 1377 Bondhill; 19th J Connolly 1377 Ballymoney; 20th P Boyd 1376 Annaghmore

Dromore Centre Result

1st Russell Brothers 1241; 2nd Russell Brothers 1226; 3rd D Aiken 1140; 4th Matthew Russell 1111; 5th Russell Brothers 1098; 6th D Aiken 1097; 7th Matthew Russell 1080; 8th Matthew Russell 1016; 9th D Aiken 997

Banbridge Centre Result

1st D and K Mallen 1324; 2nd S Ogle 1323; 3rd S Ogle 1323; 4th J Smyth and Sons 1302; 5th F Simpson 1288; 6th S Ogle 1283; 7th T Mallon 1282; 8th S Ogle 1279; 9th J Brush 1274; 10th J Smyth and Sons 1274

Ligoniel Centre Result

1st C McCormick 1303; 2nd Bingham and Seaton 1297; 3rd J and D Braniff; 4th P Farrelly and Son 1285; 5th J and D Braniff 1285; 6th J and D Braniff 1278; 7th Bingham and Seaton 1276; 8th McMurray and Anderson 1274; 9th J and D Braniff 1273; 10th J and D Braniff 1266

Newry Centre Result

1st R Williamson 1321; 2nd R Williamson 1321; 3rd Noel Murtagh 1317; 4th Owen Markey 1313; 5th Cormac O’Hare and Dtr 1312; 6th Noel Murtagh 1311; 7th Donnelly Brothers 1310; 8th Donnelly Brothers 1302; 9th Thompson and Lunn 1297; 10th Gary Murphy 1291

NIPA NOTES

Gold Ring Races

Carrick Social Gold Ring Result

1st: D and J Campbell £8002nd: Hugh Bigger £4003rd: Mr and Mrs Robinson £250

Drumnavaddy Inv HPS Gold Ring Result

1st - £1000 G and C Simmons vel 1406

2nd – £600 G and C Simmons vel 1406

3rd - £400 R Buckley vel 1405

4th - £300 R Buckley vel 1405

5th - £200 D Calvin vel 1404

6th - £150 L Hanson and Son vel 1381

7th - £125 D Calvin vel 1377

8th - £100 P Boyd vel 1376

9th - £80 G Buckley and Son vel 1356

10th - £60 RD Calvin vel 1355

Was a special day for team Simmons, taking the top two in the Drumnavaddy Inv HPS gold ring race open race and taken the top two prizes in the section E prizes and also winning the two-bird average prize.

Both pigeons timed where nest mates, there breeding is the best of Robert Rea and the top racing team of A and N Lewis of Doagh.

A massive congratulations to All That Clocked and on the results sheets. Drumnavaddy Inv HPS would like to thank everyone for supporting the gold ring race.

Newry City Gold Ring Result

1st - £500 Donnelly Brothers vel 1302

2nd - £250 Donnelly Brothers vel 1290

3rd - £150 + Cest Pharma Pro : Noel Murtagh vel 1290

4th - £80 + Cest Pharma Pro and Bath Salts : G McAvoy vel 1266

5th – Cest Pharma Pro and Bath Salts : W Chambers vel 1248

6th – Cest Pharma Pro and Bath Salts : Thompson and Lunn vel 1245

7th – Cest Pharma Bath Salts : Sammy Briggs vel 1240

8th – Cest Pharma Bath Salts : J Crawford vel 1221

9th – Cest Pharma Bath Salts : SandE Buckley vel 1216

10th – Cest Pharma Bath Salts : C McArdle and Sons vel 1177

A great success for the youngbirds first trip across the channel and also from a new race point.

This was a very anticipated race with all the different gold rings that had to be picked back in the new year.

It was great to see with great prize money and products to be won for their efforts.