Dame Prue Leith CBE to headline 2026 IoD NI Women’s Leadership Conference

RENOWNED restaurateur, food writer, entrepreneur and television presenter Dame Prue Leith, CBE, is to headline the 2026 Women’s Leadership Conference in Belfast.

Best known for her role as a judge on Channel 4 hit The Great British Bake Off, Prue has enjoyed a stellar career, spanning more than five decades, and will share her experiences with leadership and insights on how to build a successful brand at the annual event held by the IoD in NI to mark International Women’s Day.

The flagship event, which brings together leaders from across business, media and the political world, will take place in Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Friday, March 6.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer will return as the principal sponsor of the event, which will also be supported by NIE Networks, Cathedral Eye Clinic, Henry Brothers, KPMG, Translink, SONI and The Irish News.

Other speakers joining Prue Leith include local podcaster, content creator and women’s health advocate Olivia McVeigh, Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chair of Belfast Harbour, and Emma Morris, Director of Operations at SONI.

Looking ahead to the annual event, Kirsty McManus, National Director at IoD NI, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Prue Leith as our headline speaker for the 2026 Women’s Leadership Conference.

“The event is about showcasing inspiring journeys and providing a platform for women in leadership to connect. Prue is a dynamic and highly respected figure within the business and entertainment industry whose experience resonates far beyond the world of food.

“I know our audience will be inspired by her story, and want to better understand how this popular television judge has herself been judged throughout her career.”

Gerarda Campbell, Senior Manager, Disputes (Digital Legal Delivery) at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP, principal sponsor of the conference, said: “Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is proud to be at the helm of this wonderful event one again and to support the IoD in NI to deliver its flagship conference.

“The Women’s Leadership Conference continues to play a vital role in championing diversity and the importance of inclusion across Northern Ireland, and we look forward to hearing from Prue Leith and the other outstanding speakers as well as meeting this year’s cohort of delegates and associates.”

Further speakers for the 2026 conference will be confirmed in the lead up to the event with organisers promising another inspiring line-up of leaders from business, politics, media and beyond.

More information about the event, including details of registration and ticketing options, is available at www.iod.com/events