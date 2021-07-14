Danske Bank continues YFCU platinum sponsorship

Danske Bank is one of largest banks in Northern Ireland and an autonomous subsidiary of Danske Bank Group. Danske Bank have been helping people and businesses achieve their ambitions for over 200 years.

Today, Danske Bank serve the needs of personal and business customers through their branches, their regional business centres, telephone banking and a wide range of digital banking channels.

The tag rugby tournament will take the form of two sections, junior (age 12-18) and senior (age 18-30). Teams should consist of seven players with up to two substitutes. At least three girls must make up each team.

Winners of the County heats will then proceed to the final which commence week beginning 26th July.

Commenting on the tag rugby competition, Rodney Brown, Head of Agri-business, Danske Bank saying: ”Danske Bank are delighted to continue support towards the YFCU tag rugby Competition as part of our Platinum Sponsorship.

“In what has been a difficult 16 months it is heartening to see that as we return to normal, sports and social events such as the Tag Rugby competition can now recommence. This is an important sponsorship for Danske Bank as we continue to support the ongoing social development of our next generation farmers.