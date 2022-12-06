'Data collection is a must if Northern Ireland agri-sector is to progress'

Speaking ahead of the Winter Fair, Dr Mike Johnston said the agri-sector needs to ‘move now and with pace’ in order to meet the demands of legislation and the needs of customers, and to catch up with many of its competitors.

He commented: “Earlier this year, the agri-food sector faced a major challenge with the prospect of a Climate Change Bill being enacted that would have had serious consequences for the livestock sector in particular.

“Although the worst elements of the Private Members’ Bill were avoided, the implementation of the NI Climate Change Act will, nevertheless, be challenging for the whole agri-food sector. The sustainability journey that the Act has enshrined in legislation means it is not optional and is long term. In particular, this means that there will be carbon audits carried out on every farm.”

He said customers want data, not only to show current emissions, but also to demonstrate improvements that are being made.

Dr Johnston continued: “Our sustainability journey must be evidence based, hence the need for data. The tools that are used to deliver the mitigation measures must be science based, and although in some areas the science is not complete, doing nothing until all the science is complete and available is simply not an option. We need to work with what we have and make sure that science evolves to give us the next generation of tools.

“The drivers of the need for change are clear – legislation, customers and competitors. The NI agri-food sector cannot ignore these drivers, and it needs to move now and with pace to meet the demands of legislation and the needs of customers, and to catch up with many of our competitors.