Seaforde Working Vintage Club’s annual rally and rural celebration day will be held on Saturday 21 September 2024, the third Saturday in September .

The 2024 rally will be held in the same venue as last year, the Seaforde Demesnes.

Club members would like to express their appreciation to the Forde family for generously allowing the use of this beautiful venue. Permission to use the demesne has been kindly granted by Mr Matthew Forde and all are asked to take special care not to damage any private property. Thanks also to Noel and Richard Kane for allowing the club to cut the corn needed for threshing and for allowing the use of vintage working machinery, weather permitting.

Hopefully the weather will be good on the day, despite being unsettled through most of the spring and summer.

Yvonne Patterson. Thomas Kelly, David Croskery, John Patterson, Mark Gibney, Albert Reid, Paddy Murray, Michael McKibben, and Eugene Gibney. (Pic: Freelance)

Since the corn was cut, club members have been busy stooking the sheaves and building them unto trailers ready for the threshing display. Some sheaves will be saved for a threshing display at Castlewellan Show next year.

The celebration day will commence at around 11am and will be well signposted in the area.

Exhibitors and members of the public are asked to take care on the main access road and obey traffic instructions.

Vintage/classic cars and members of the public can access the rally field from the Demesnes Road, Seaforde, Co. Down, just beside Seaforde Presbyterian Church.

Seaforde man, Mark Gibney cuts the corn with his grandfathers Ferguson FE35 tractor. (Pic: Freelance)

Car owners are asked to take care on the access lane and in the rally field as some parts of the field are quite stony.

Tractors and transporters can come in through the main gate on the Demesnes Road, just opposite the Gibney family farm.

The celebration day will include working demonstrations with threshing, vintage tractor and classic car displays, and stationary engines, tractor building, auto-jumble and children’s entertainment.

As an extra feature, organisers hope to have a display of children’s peddle tractors and mums and dads are encouraged to bring their aspiring young farmers along with their tractors.

It is hoped to have a display of Ferguson and Massey Ferguson tractors and machinery of all ages at the rally and owners of these machines are invited to bring their them along.

Vintage and classic tractors with working machinery are especially welcome as there will be an area set aside for ploughing with small Ferguson-type two furrow ploughs, but this will really depend on weather and ground conditions as the soil can deteriorate very quickly when it gets wet.

Stall holders and vendors are very welcome as usual.

This year, the rally and celebration day will support the vital work Air Ambulance, Guide Dogs For the Blind, RNLI, Dreamflights and Downpatrick Railway Preservation.

In addition to all the usual activities, this year the Seaforde Working Vintage Club will again hold a raffle for a vintage tractor in aid of the nominated charities.

This tractor, a 1952 Ferguson TE20 TVO, has been generously donated by the club chairman, Mr Davy Martin. The tractor will be on show at the rally and raffle tickets can be purchased in the rally field.

Many thanks to everybody who has already bought tickets at different venues including Shanes’s Castle and Balmoral Show where the tractor was on display on stands kindly donated by John Rice of Miller’s Oils and Richard Fitzpatrick of Slurryquip, manufacturers of slurry spreading equipment.

The charities rely heavily on public donations and help from the general public is vital to maintain these services so organisers hope to see a good turnout of exhibiters and spectators on Saturday 21 September 2024 to support these very worthy causes.

A Christmas Tractor Road Run, which was very well supported last year, will be held again in December with thanks to club members, Noel and Richard Kane and Richard Fitzpatrick, for the use of their yards to assemble the tractors.

For further details on the upcoming events, please contact any of the following members: David on 0780 1980 324; James on 0792 8730 162; Michael on 0754 0539 420; John on 0776 2908 124.