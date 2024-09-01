Date set for Ballinrees Community and Cultural Society annual charity tractor run

The now annual charity tractor run organised by Ballinrees Community and Cultural Society is scheduled to take place on Saturday 14 September, commencing from Ballinrees lane at 11am (registration from 10am).

A picturesque route different from last year is planned using mainly quieter roads to avoid, where possible, disrupting other road traffic, leaving Ballinrees Lane then along Windyhill Road, turning right into Dunboe Road then left at Ballywoodock Road and second left into Altikeragh Road. There you leave the coast behind and head for the hills. This road will take you past the farm of renowned Braemar Farm Ice Cream where there will be a brief stop for drivers to receive a complimentary ice cream. From there you will keep going upward where the views can see both mountain tops and, behind, fantastic views of the Atlantic Ocean at Castlerock and onwards to Portstewart. The run will continue again to join the Windyhill Road, turning left and downhill where the views are again stunning with the Atlantic to your left and the Antrim Hills to your right, on to the starting point where a welcome burger lunch awaits.