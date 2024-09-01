Date set for Ballinrees Community and Cultural Society annual charity tractor run
Vintage and modern tractors are very welcome. The cost is £15 per tractor with free burger lunch for the driver.
Over the years a variety of charities have been supported and this year, with good reason, the committee have decided that this year’s charity should be MS (Multiple Sclerosis).
The general public are encouraged to show their support by coming along for a BBQ lunch commencing from noon, which will be a great opportunity to meet and greet your neighbours and friends and swell the charity collection.
A picturesque route different from last year is planned using mainly quieter roads to avoid, where possible, disrupting other road traffic, leaving Ballinrees Lane then along Windyhill Road, turning right into Dunboe Road then left at Ballywoodock Road and second left into Altikeragh Road. There you leave the coast behind and head for the hills. This road will take you past the farm of renowned Braemar Farm Ice Cream where there will be a brief stop for drivers to receive a complimentary ice cream. From there you will keep going upward where the views can see both mountain tops and, behind, fantastic views of the Atlantic Ocean at Castlerock and onwards to Portstewart. The run will continue again to join the Windyhill Road, turning left and downhill where the views are again stunning with the Atlantic to your left and the Antrim Hills to your right, on to the starting point where a welcome burger lunch awaits.