Date set for major machinery auction as family plan move to New Zealand

East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, will host the machinery auction on behalf of Haywood Farms Ltd in Rampton, Cambridgeshire, ahead of the family’s move to New Zealand.

Highlights of the sale include a 2022 John Deere 6195R with an estimate of £110,000-£120,000; a 2016 John Deere 6195R, with an estimate of £50,000-£60,000; a 2011 John Deere 7530, with an estimate of £35,000-£40,000; a 2009 Claas Jaguar 690 forage harvester, which is set to sell for £60,000-£70,000 and a 1998 New Holland TX68 24ft cut combine harvester, with an estimate of £18,000-£20,000.

Also available will be trailers, muck spreaders, drills, sprayer, implements and other machinery.

Haywood Farms are farmers and agricultural contractors, based in Rampton, Cambridgeshire.

Scott and Sarah Haywood, from Haywood Farms, commented: “We’re pleased to instruct Cheffins to facilitate our machinery sale.

“With their wealth of knowledge and their experience in the industry we feel they will be able to sell our machinery to its full potential, and we have the upmost faith in them to give us the best start to our farming career in New Zealand.”

Charles Wadsley, Associate at Cheffins, added: “The catalogue for the Haywood Farms sale sees a diverse selection of well-maintained machinery and implements.

Several John Deere tractors will go under the hammer

“With a shortage of quality second-hand agricultural machinery on the market, coupled with long lead times for new kit, we expect this sale to be of great interest for both farmers and dealers.

“Haywood Farms is a well-respected business, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to help them dispose of their machinery ahead of their move to New Zealand.”

The sale will take place on Tuesday 13 September at the Haywood Farms Ltd premises at New Farm, Cow Lane, Rampton, Cambridgeshire.

To view the catalogue, visit: https://www.cheffins.co.uk/about/news/view,auction-sale-of-agricultural-tractors-combine-and-forage-harvesters-implements-and-machinery_960.htmFor more information, please visit www.cheffins.co.uk or call Cheffins auctioneers on Tel. 01353 777767.