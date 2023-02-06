The event, on Saturday 11 February, will take place at Coolkill Road, Armagh, BT60 4SZ on the beautiful Tynan Abbey Estate by kind permission of Kate Kingan and Peter Mant.

This will be a good opportunity for all sheepdog enthusiasts to see some of the top handlers put their amazing young dogs through their paces. It will be a good test for the young dogs on such a good course and on Blackface ewe lambs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NI Sheepdog Handlers Association was formed in 2017 to promote the Working Border Collie and raise the standard of Sheepdog Trialling.

The NI Sheepdog Handlers Association will be holding their Nursery Final on Saturday 11 February.

The association started off with just a few members and, over the last number of years, has steadily grown and now boasts a membership of over 100 members.

After a successful open trial season last year, and a very successful nursery season with the influx of members from Donegal, the competition has got tighter.

For the first time there will be 45 nursery dogs running at this year’s final in class one from three regions - Eastern, Western and Donegal .

Competition will be tight and of a high standard with no less than seven former Irish National Champions.

There will also be a class for the up and coming young handlers of the future, with three qualifying to compete in this class.

There will be catering and toilet facilities available on the field. Admission is free and a programme of all the competitors can be purchased for £5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The association is indebted to its sponsors Logan Whistles for sponsoring the whistles to the winners of each class and also to CSJ dog foods for sponsoring the dog meal prizes to the prizewinners.

The event will be judged by the current International Supreme Champion Mr Dewi Jenkins from Wales.