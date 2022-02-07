Dates set for 2022 annualVI operator roadshows

This year’s event is divided into four sections: Current issues, adjuvants, sprayer maintenance and technology.

Operators will have the opportunity to share tips and solutions that work for them and learn best practice techniques, from their colleagues and others attending the events, that can be used to improve spraying practice in the future.

The numbers attending each workshop are limited and places will be allocated on a first come first served basis. This is your opportunity to collect your National Register of Sprayer Operators (NRoSO) CPD and BASIS points, at a venue near you.

How to book your place?

An online booking fee of £15 per delegate will apply. Booking is via the UFU website www.ufuni.org (events tab).

This fee covers administration and materials. Tea and coffee will be provided on arrival. Lunch is available at the venue at the participants own cost.

Dates and venues are:

• Bushtown Hotel - 9 February, 10.30am

• Millbrook Lodge - 15 February, 10.30am

• Whitehorse Hotel - 17 February, 10.30am

• Strangford Hotel - 24 February, 10.30am

• Online, 10 March, 10am

There are 10 National Register of Sprayer Operators (NRoSO) CPD points and eight BASIS Professional Register CPD points available for these courses.

Please note: Payment in full is required at the time of booking by credit or debit card.