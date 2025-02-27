David Argue has been appointed as a new cattle specialist with Teagasc

David Argue has been appointed as a Teagasc cattle specialist based at Teagasc Ballyhaise and will cover the North East of the country.

David graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Sustainable Agriculture from Dundalk Institute of Technology.

He went on to complete a Master of Science in Animal Behaviour and Welfare at Queen’s University, Belfast.

He is currently a Teagasc business and technology drystock advisor in the Teagasc Louth/Meath/Dublin/Laois/Kildare advisory region, based in Navan, Co Meath.

He previously worked as a Teagasc Green Acres calf to beef cattle advisor and in his early career he was an education officer in both Ballyhaise Agricultural College and in the Teagasc advisory office in Teagasc Claremorris.

He is from a drystock farming background in Co Cavan.

Speaking following his appointment, David Argue said: “I’m looking forward to working with farmers, advisors and the wider agricultural industry, bringing science backed technical messages to support cattle farmers to be profitable and sustainable.

“For example there are opportunities for more farmers, both dairy and beef producers, to use the Commercial Beef Value (CBV) index as a criteria for purchasing calves. By integrating this innovative technology farmers can gain invaluable insights into the genetic potential of the calves particularly regarding carcass weight, conformation, and predicted age at slaughter.”

Pearse Kelly, head of the Teagasc drystock knowledge transfer department, congratulated David on his appointment.

He said: “David brings valuable experience and knowledge to the cattle specialist team, and I look forward to working closely with him as we exchange technical knowledge with cattle producers, from the Teagasc beef research programme.”