Dawn Meats invests €1.5 million in new solar panel project in Co. Waterford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dawn Meats has invested €1.5 million in a newly completed solar panel project at its Grannagh site in Co. Waterford.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-month project, led by Engineering Director Tom Hyland, involved the installation of 3,500 solar roof panels covering 8,397 square metres. The panels will produce 1,560,000kWh of power annually, the equivalent of 40% of the yearly electricity usage at the Grannagh site.

The energy generated is enough to power 210 homes for an entire year and is expected to deliver a return on investment in 4.5 years, depending on future electricity unit price rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grannagh site was deemed suitable for the use of solar panels as its southern location offers optimal sunlight exposure. It also had available roof space, which meant the project did not require additional planning permission.

Tom Hyland

The move is part of the company’s wider plans to maximise renewable energy generation at its sites and similar solar facilities are due to be installed at other Dawn Meats plants in Ireland and the UK.

Since 2020, Dawn Meats has sourced 100% renewable energy to power its sites. With further investment, the company is working towards on-site renewable energy generation across all sites as part of its Plan Four Zero sustainability strategy.

Tom Hyland, Engineering Director, said: “We are delighted to announce that our solar panels project is now live at the Grannagh site in Co. Waterford. This marks a significant milestone in our journey to use sustainable energy and reduce our carbon footprint.

“We plan to replicate the success of this project across our sites in Ireland and the UK in the near future.”