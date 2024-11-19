Day off for JCB employees in show of support for British farmers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Employees from JCB’s farming businesses in Staffordshire have been given a day off work to join a rally in support of farmers affected by changes in inheritance tax.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 40 employees boarded a 5am JCB coach to London with a host of other Staffordshire farmers for a rally in the Capital. The group included employees of JCB Farms and Wootton Estates based at Wootton, Staffordshire, where JCB farms cereals, vegetables, beef, sheep and chickens organically. JCB chairman Anthony Bamford said: “We have been supplying farmers with machinery since the day JCB was founded in 1945, so what happens to our customers and the farming community is of great importance to us.

“We are very concerned that farmers should be prejudiced against in this way, but more than anything, it is crucial that food from Britain feeds our nation as not all the food we need can come from abroad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The planned changes pose a real threat to farmers, and to food production, as some small family farms quite simply won't be able to find the money to pay inheritance tax.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford (centre) pictured with employees (left to right) Rebecca Gray, twin brothers Ted and Jack Hibbert and James White ahead of the trip to London. The four employees all work for JCB's farming business and come from a long line of family farmers themselves

“JCB is one of only two tractor manufacturers in Britain and the only British manufacturer of telescopic handlers, which are used on virtually every farm in this country, so food production is highly significant to the British people and it's highly important to us as a business.”

James White, 25, is a shepherd at Wootton Farms and his family runs a livestock farm on almost 500 acres near Sheffield.

He said: “My family have been farmers for five generations since the time of my great-great grandfather Harry White and we live in the farmhouse that he occupied. In the event of having to pay inheritance tax we would have to sell some of the farm to foot the bill to keep the rest of the farm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That would be pretty hard to take because my dad and grandad have worked hard to buy the land they have got. The farm is a profitable business at the moment but we can't sustain that if we are on a smaller acreage.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford pictured with some of the JCB employees ahead of their trip to London

“Profits will decrease and it will make it harder for us, the younger generation, to take it on because we will have to stump up a lot of cash.

“I hope that attending this rally it will make the government listen a little. I think the decision has been taken a little hastily without thinking about the implications for food production. It's important for younger people like me to go to this rally so that we can get our point across.”

Ted Hibbert, 27, and his twin brother Jack come from a four-generation family of farmers at Kedleston, near Derby, where they have an arable and sheep farm stretching over 1,200 acres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The brothers manage the broiler unit for Wootton Farms, where they manage 50,000 chickens.

Ted said: “It's our hope in the future to take over our family farm which is why this issue is so important to us because farms the size of ours would have to sell a lot of land to cover the costs of inheritance tax.

“The policy makers don’t seem to understand the implications of what they are proposing. When assets are tied up in land, it’s going to be very difficult for people to pay the inheritance tax without selling land. I hope by having this rally it will overturn the decision over inheritance tax.

“Even with just 500 acres of land it would mean a massive tax bill and it would take a long time to pay it off. Farmers will be forced to sell assets and sell land, which will impact on food production in this country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When you produce food in this country you know the food is of a high quality and hasn't for example been pumped with chemicals which are banned over here.

“If we want good quality produce you need it to come from this country and not from abroad. Pushing ahead with this policy on inheritance tax will stop that.”

Shepherdess, Rebecca Gray, 19, comes from a long line of farmers, which started with her great- great grandfather. Her family are tenant farmers near Alnwick in Northumberland where they have a 2,000-acre sheep and cattle farm.

She said: “It won’t impact our family directly as we don’t own anything but it will have a big impact on other farmers. It will kick out family farmers who have been in the industry for generations and they are powerless do anything about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Families who have had farms for generations will have to sell their farms as they won’t be able to pay the inheritance tax otherwise. Small farms are just land rich, they are not rich in the monetary sense. It will just mean Britain having to import more food.”