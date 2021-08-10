Days left to apply for COVID-19 sheep support scheme
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is urging sheep producers who suffered poor wool prices due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the global market, to apply for the £1.27million COVID-19 support package as soon as possible. Applications close on Thursday 12 August.
UFU hill farming chair Nigel McLaughlin said: “Many of our members endured significantly lower wool prices because of the affect COVID-19 had on the global market. The UFU, Ulster Wool and the National Sheep Association lobbied hard to secure the £1.27million support package for the sector to help alleviate the losses sheep farmers incurred from wool sales and with such a short window, I urge them to make applying a priority. This is particularly important if members need agents to complete the form on their behalf.
“Farmers must have completed the 2019 sheep annual inventory to be eligible to claim and the application process is a very straightforward online form which should be pre-populated. Those who are entitled to support will receive £1.40(70p/kg) for ewes and ewe lambs, that were put to ram during 2019.”
For more information or to apply visit http://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/Coronavirus-Income-Support-Scheme.