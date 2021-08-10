Days left to apply for COVID-19 sheep support scheme

UFU hill farming chair Nigel McLaughlin said: “Many of our members endured significantly lower wool prices because of the affect COVID-19 had on the global market. The UFU, Ulster Wool and the National Sheep Association lobbied hard to secure the £1.27million support package for the sector to help alleviate the losses sheep farmers incurred from wool sales and with such a short window, I urge them to make applying a priority. This is particularly important if members need agents to complete the form on their behalf.