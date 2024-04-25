A ewe and lamb dumped on the verge of the Black Bog Road, Dromore

Yesterday (Wednesday) ABC Councillor Tim McClelland said he had been advised of a number of incidents of illegal dumping along the Black Bog/Leapogues Road, Dromore and also in the bog itself.

He added: “A dead sheep and lamb have also been dumped in recent days along the road side. If anyone has any info, you can report illegal waste activities anonymously to DAERA's Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) - Enforcement Branch - 0800 80 70 60, Email - [email protected]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You can also contact ABC Environmental Health on 03000300900 to pass on any relevant information.

“I have reported the dead animals dumped to Environmental Health.”