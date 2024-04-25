Dead ewe and lamb dumped at side of rural Co Down road
Yesterday (Wednesday) ABC Councillor Tim McClelland said he had been advised of a number of incidents of illegal dumping along the Black Bog/Leapogues Road, Dromore and also in the bog itself.
He added: “A dead sheep and lamb have also been dumped in recent days along the road side. If anyone has any info, you can report illegal waste activities anonymously to DAERA's Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) - Enforcement Branch - 0800 80 70 60, Email - [email protected]
“You can also contact ABC Environmental Health on 03000300900 to pass on any relevant information.
“I have reported the dead animals dumped to Environmental Health.”
At noon on Thursday the carcases were still lying at the side of the Black Bog Road.