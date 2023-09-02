Deadline approaching for entries to this year's Farming Life Awards

​The deadline for nominations is next Friday (8 September).

The awards, which celebrate excellence across the whole industry, will take place on Wednesday 11th October 2023 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

The popular awards event will be held in partnership with Cranswick Country Foods, and special thanks is extended to sponsors Tesco, Asda, Kerry Foods, RJ Woodland Services, Moy Park, Lantra, LMC, HSENI and AFBI.

John Dan O'Hare, last year's 'Lifetime achievement' award winner. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

Following the success of our 11th annual awards in 2022, the Farming Life Awards are back with 16 categories to recognise agricultural excellence across Northern Ireland.

Entries are now open and you can go to the website for full details of the various categories – www.farminglifeawards.co.uk

Categories include: Agri-Food Business of the Year – sponsored by Kerry Foods – All businesses in the agri-food sector are invited to enter, including manufacturers and retailers.

Digital Development Award NEW – Digital innovation in agriculture is rapidly expanding with more and more farmers and agri-businesses recognising the benefits of multimedia platforms to grow their business, communicate with new and existing customers and improve overall public perception.

Family Business of the Year – We'd like to hear from inspiring families with a farming or agricultural business or businesses who excel in their field/s and are an example for others in the farming community.

Other categories are as follows:

- Agri Student/Apprentice of the Year

- Best Agri Impact

- Farm Diversification Award

- Farm Safety Affiliate Award – sponsored by HSENI

- Farm Shop of the Year – sponsored by Tesco

- Farming Tourist Attraction/Event of the Year

- Innovation in Agriculture – sponsored by Moy Park

- Lifetime Achievement Award – sponsored by Cranswick

- Sustainable Initiative Award – sponsored by RJ Woodland Services

- Training Initiative Award – sponsored by Lantra

- Unsung Hero Award – sponsored by AFBI