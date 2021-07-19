Deadline looming for CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II) Course 2021/22

Discussing the course, Course Manager, Kenneth Johnston said that CAFRE has already received a high level of interest and he would encourage anyone intending in applying for the course to make sure that they do not miss the closing date for applications.

Kenneth further explained that the course will be delivered over 20 weeks from October 2021 to the end of February 2022 using a blended approach with a mixture of face to face and online delivery. He also advised that the course is available at all CAFRE Campus locations with classes in beef, sheep and dairying being offered.

Of the 2020/21 students, 100% were satisfied with the course and felt they had gained knowledge from participating in the course and would recommend the course to others. They also felt the course will be of benefit to them when running their farm business.

Andrew McClelland from Cookstown pictured on his work farm recently completed the Agricultural Business Operations (Level 2) in Dairying course with CAFRE and would encourage anyone interested in the Level 2 course to make sure that they do not miss the 31July closing date for applications.

Andrew McClelland from Cookstown who recently successfully completed the dairying course said: “I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot especially in relation to animal health and dairy cow production and it suited me that it was held in the evenings. Even though I had already completed a level 2 in sheep production I wanted to do the dairy course to gain more knowledge in dairying as I am now working on a dairy farm.

“I would thoroughly recommend the course to anyone interested in agriculture or thinking of applying for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme.”

You can book a place on a course by visiting the CAFRE website at: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/young-farmers-payment-regional-reserve/

The cost of the course is £150.00.

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II Certificate) qualification meets the agricultural qualification eligibility requirements for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme.