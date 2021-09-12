Deadline looms for awards nominations

The 10th annual Farming life Awards, in association with Cranswick Country Foods awards are due to take place on Thursday, 28th October 2021 in the La Mon Hotel and Country Club - subject to Covid-19 regulations of course.

Nominations should be sent before Monday, 20th September 2021.

There are a range of categories to showcase people throughout the industry who are going the extra mile, particularly in what has been one of the most challenging periods in modern times.

Categories are as follows:

- Agri Food Business of the Year - sponsored by Kerry Foods

- Farming Family of the Year - sponsored by Cookstown

- Innovation in Agriculture Award - sponsored by Moy Park

- Commitment To Training - sponsored by Lantra

- Farm Safety Affiliate Award - sponsored by HSENI The Farm Safety Partnership

- Young Farmer of the Year (40 years or younger) - sponsored by Asda

- Unsung Hero Award (Reader Vote) - sponsored by AFBI

- Agricultural Retailer/Store of the Year - sponsored by Tesco

- Promotional Agri Initiative of the Year - sponsored by Wilson Nesbitt Solicitors

- Farmer of the Year - sponsored by AbbeyAutoline

- Key Agricultural Worker of the Year NEW - sponsored by Norbrook

- Conservation & Environment - sponsored by RJ Woodland

- Nature Friendly Farmer of the Year NEW - sponsored by Nature Friendly Farming Network

- Agricultural Student of the Year - sponsored by DAERA

- Best Industry Impact of the Decade

- Lifetime achievement award