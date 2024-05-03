Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Farm minister, Andrew Muir, said: “Submitting a Single Application is one of the most important tasks for farmers each year.

“To date, over 14,000 farm businesses have completed their submission in 2024 and I would encourage the remaining farmers to complete their application without delay. The online application service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Completing applications before the 15 May deadline will avoid late claim penalties and allow my department to issue prompt payments from 2 September.”

Farmers should also use the Single Application and Map Service to notify DAERA of any changes to their land in 2024. (Pic: stock image)

Farm businesses that have not yet applied are urged to do so now to avoid late claim penalties and to allow enough time to check their information is accurate.

Applications submitted between 16 May and 10 June will incur financial penalties.

The Single Application is used to claim any of the following schemes:

- Basic Payment Scheme (BPS);

- Young Farmers’ Payment (YFP);

- Regional Reserve Entitlement allocation or top up (as a Young Farmer or New Entrant);

- Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS);

- Farm Woodland Premium Scheme (FWPS);

- Farm Woodland Scheme (FWS);

- Forest Expansion Scheme (Annual Premia);

- Small Woodland Grant Scheme (SWGS); or

- Protein Crop Scheme.

Farmers should also use the Single Application and Map Service to notify DAERA of any changes to their land in 2024.

Single Application should be submitted via DAERA’s online services at www.daera-ni.gov.uk/daera-online-services

Information and guidance are also available at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/landing-pages/area-based-schemes

Farm businesses will receive a DAERA message to confirm submission of their Single Application.

With the move to digital communications it is important that farm businesses ensure that DAERA hold the most up to date contact information for them.