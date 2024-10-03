James McAllister with sister Pieta at the Morning Star pub/restaurant in historic Pottinger’s Entry as he prepares for next week’s Belfast Restaurant Week.

JAMES McAllister is committed to sourcing local food for the traditional Morning Star, his family’s restaurant that he runs in Belfast’s historic Pottinger’s Entry, which is widely respected for its ‘farm to fork’ focus, writes Sam Butler.

This approach has been at the heart of the successful restaurant/pub for many years and underpins the establishment’s commitment to great food.

James, who is a tremendous supporter of next week’s Belfast Restaurant Week, says: “We’ve a bit of insider knowledge when it comes to sourcing the very best local produce. It either comes from our own beef farm at Glenavy, our kitchen garden or else from our relationship with other local producers.

“We’re fifth generation publicans who have been heavily involved in the local beef and farming industry for at least the last 150 years. We regularly purchase champion beef and lambs from what was the old Allam’s Sale and is now the RUAS Christmas Show. It’s a great way of supporting local farmers.

“We benefit too from the high standards of local farmers, their excellent animal husbandry and care for the countryside. As a result, our food miles are negligible. This focus on local farming means our food is as fresh as it can be and everything is tastier,” he adds. He runs the business with his mother and sister Pieta.

Local sourcing, he believes, should be a central theme of next week’s celebration of the city’s hospitality focus. “Sourcing local is better. You just have to look at the passion and dedication of our agricultural communities. If we’re going to sustain a full circle food economy we have to support these local farm businesses.”

The restaurant combines this sharp focus on local sourcing, especially from the farming community, with a total commitment to zero waste and overall sustainability. “For example our butcher, Danny, who’s been here for over 30 years, will ensure we use a complete carcase for the best of steaks or a beef and Guinness sausage.”