Deerpark Shakira claims her ninth Limousin championship

Females dominated the Limousin line-up at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s 156th Balmoral Show.

Top honours went to the tremendous young cow Deerpark Shakira, bred and exhibited by brothers Connor and Ryan Mulholland from Aghalee. A firm favourite for the female and supreme overall championship awards, she was shown with her October-born Glenrock Redemption bull calf, Deerpark Viking, at foot.

No stranger to the limelight, Deerpark Shakira has already carved an exemplary show career, winning eight breed championships and five interbreed awards as a maiden heifer in 2023. Sired by Wilodge Vantastic, she has two copies of the Q204X myostatin gene and is out of the home-bred Ampertaine Gigolo daughter, Deerpark Missmoneypenny – one of eight breeding females in the herd.

Judge Rob Kirton from the noted 100-cow Ashledge Herd in South Shropshire said: “It was a fantastic show and I was blown away with the quality of the females on parade. The first class of heifers really tested me, and there were two or three heifers in every class that I would like to take home.

Supreme Limousin champion and reserve interbreed champion was Deerpark Shakira bred by Connor and Ryan Mulholland. Included are Colin Smith, LMC; Paul Rainey, BLCS; and interbreed judge Matthew Goulding. Picture: Agri-Images

“The supreme champion is a faultless young cow with a great bull calf. She is modern, stylish and oozes breed character. Really feminine, she is well-shaped and has good locomotion. An outstanding winner.”

Deerpark Shakira also impressed County Kerry cattle breeder Matthew Goulding, to secure the reserve interbreed beef championship at the four-day show.

Claiming the junior, reserve female, reserve exhibitor-bred and reserve supreme championship ribbons was the stylish maiden heifer Bernish Valentine, bred by NI Limousin Cattle Breeders’ Club chairman, Kieran McCrory from Sixmilecross.

This 13-month-old heifer was sired by the 19,000gns Maraiscote Lothario, and is out of the home-bred Bernish Rihannajuli. She is a full sister to the 19,000gns Bernish Uptowngirl ET - reserve champion at last year’s Ladies in Red Sale in Ballymena.

The interbreed exhibitor-bred pairs championship went to James Alexander’s Jalex Viola and Jalex Vab. Picture: Agri-Images

A promising prospect for the future, this much-admired heifer was supreme champion at the NIYLB Rising Stars Calf Show in March. Also carrying double Q204X genes, she was first prize female under one-year-old in the NI Limousin Club’s 2024 herd competition - an accolade won by her mother in 2020.

Rob Kirton added: “The junior and reserve overall champion came from a very strong class of twelve heifers. She really stood out from the minute she entered the showring. Full of style and ring presence, this is a very classy maiden heifer with great conformation.”

Interbreed judge Matthew Goulding awarded her second reserve in the junior championship line-up.

The reserve junior champion was James Alexander’s Jalex Vabulous. The Jalex team exhibited four yearling ET daughters of Huntershall Nutcracker, bred from Brockhurst Oriana. Jalex Vab, Jalex Vabulous and Jalex Vanciful won the class for the best group of three. “These stylish heifers were like peas in a pod,” commented the judge.

Balmoral Limousin judge Rob Kirton from the Ashledge Herd in Bewdley. Picture: Agri-Images

Claiming the male championship honours was the junior bull Carrickaldreen Venison exhibited by Peter and Serena Murphy from Newry. Almost fourteen-months-old, he was sired by Claddagh McCabe and is bred from the Trueman Jagger daughter, Carrickaldreen Orchid. A first prize winner at the Rising Star Calf Show in March, this bull has F94L and Q204X genes.

Reserve male champion was the thirteen-month-old Clydevalley Victory, bred by the Clyde family from Templepatrick. Also by Claddagh McCabe, he was bred from the Sympa daughter, Clydevalley Sympas.

“There was a strong show of junior bulls,” added the judge. “These young bulls were stylish with good conformation and plenty of width. They will grow and mature into useful stock bulls.”

The Limousin breed came to the fore in the interbreed championship classes at Balmoral.

First prize heifer from Trevor Shields’ Glenmarshal herd. Picture; Agri-Images

Judge Tara O’Brien from Lifford, County Donegal, selected the Limousin team to win the award for the best group of five. This impressive line-up included the champion Deerpark Shakira, the reserve champion Bernish Valentine, the male champion Carrickaldreen Venison, Trevor Shields’ second prize cow Glenmarshal Theduchess, and David Green’s first prize in-calf heifer Derriaghy Utopia.

The interbreed exhibitor-bred pairs championship went to James Alexander’s Jalex Viola and Jalex Vab.

Matthew Goulding tapped out the champion group of three comprising of Bernish Valentine, Carrickaldreen Venison, and the first prize heifer Glenmarshal Upperclass owned by Trevor Shields, Kilkeel.

Bernish Valentine and Carrickaldreen Venison joined forces to claim the reserve interbreed pairs award.

RESULTS

Specials

Limousin group of three, Jalex Vab, Jalex Vabulous and Jalex Viola, bred by James Alexander, Randalstown. Picture: Agri-Images

Broadmeadows Breeders’ Cup, for the breeder for the best Limousin: Deerpark Limousin’s Deerpark Shakira. Reserve: Kieran McCrory’s Bernish Valentine.

Jim Scott Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the exhibitor-bred champion: Deerpark Limousin’s Deerpark Shakira. Reserve: Kieran McCrory’s Bernish Valentine.

McBriar Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the best Limousin: Deerpark Limousin’s Deerpark Shakira. Reserve: Kieran McCrory’s Bernish Valentine.

William Mulligan Rose Bowl, for the female champion: Deerpark Limousin’s Deerpark Shakira. Reserve: Kieran McCrory’s Bernish Valentine.

Smyth Cup, for the male champion: Peter and Serena Murphy’s Carrickaldreen Venison. Reserve: Sammy Clyde’s Clydevalley Victory.

John Thompson and Sons Ltd Silver Tankard, for the champion junior heifer: Kieran McCrory’s Bernish Valentine. Reserve: Mya Alexander’s Jalex Vabulous.

President’s Cup, for the champion junior bull: Peter and Serena Murphy’s Carrickaldreen Venison. Reserve: Sammy Clyde’s Clydevalley Victory.

NI Limousin Club Special Prize, for best pair of Limousin cattle: Jalex Livestock’s Jalex Viola and Jalex Vabulous. Reserve: Peter and Serena Murphy’s Carrickaldreen Venison and Carrickaldreen Venus.

Herbert Lusby Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the best group of three: Jalex Livestock. Reserve: Trevor Shields.

Classes

Heifer, born on or after 01/04/24 – 1, Kieran McCrory, Bernish Valentine by Maraiscote Lothario; 2, Mya Alexander, Jalex Vabulous by Huntershall Nutcracker; 3, Jalex Livestock, Jalex Viola by Huntershall Nutcracker; 4, Jalex Livestock, Jalex Vab by Huntershall Nutcracker.

Heifer, born between 01/01/24 and 31/03/24 – 1, Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal Vogue by Graiggoch Rambo; 2, Jalex Livestock, Jalex Vivid by Graiggoch Rambo; 3, Peter and Serena Murphy, Carrickaldreen Venus by Record; 4, Croob Limousins, Millgate Vision by Kilcor Sylvester.

Heifer, in-calf or maiden, born between 01/07/23 and 31/12/23 – 1, Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal Upperclass by Ampertaine Elgin; 2, Derek Frew, Frewstown Uewmoon by Springsett President; 3, Robert Greer, Wastelands Uptowngirl by Elite Forever Brill; 4, Charlotte Martin, Wastelands Ulstrasassey.

Heifer, in-calf or maiden, born between 01/10/22 and 30/06/23 – 1, DG Green and Sons, Derryiaghy Utopia by Gunnerfleet Lion; 2, Jalex Livestock, Jalex Untouchable by Swarland Eddie; 3, Seamus Branniff, Ulrika by Gerrygullinane Kingbull; 4, Charlotte Martin, Roundtable T Unanime by Bavardage.

Cow or heifer, in-calf or with calf at foot, born between 01/01/22 and 31/09/22 – 1, Eddie Lynch, Ernevalley Temptress by Leopard Mn; 2, Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal TheDuchess by Ampertaine Elgin; 3, Hamill Family, Ampertaine Tracey by Plumtree Fantastic; 4, McAreavey Bros, Clontown Toppy by Gerrygullinane Glen.

Cow, born on or before 31/12/21 – 1, Deerpark Limousin, Deerpark Shakira by Wilodge Vantastic.

Bull, born on or after 01/04/24 – 1, Sammy Clyde, Clydevalley Victory by Claddagh McCabe; 2, Kieran McCrory, Bernish Vantastic, Meadowrigg Pedro; 3, Jalex Livestock, Jalex Virile by Huntershall Nutcracker; 4, S McGookin and Sons, Ballycairn Viking by Millburn Limomaclimo.

Bull, born between 01/01/24 and 31/03/24 – 1, Peter and Serena Murphy, Carrickaldreen Venison by Claddagh McCabe; 2, S McGookin and Sons, Ballycairn Vance by Ballycairn Objat; 3, Hamill Family, Huntley Versace by Ampertaine Elgin.

Bull, born between 01/07/21 and 30/06/23 – 1, Michael and Kile Diamond, Pointhouse Upbeat by Ampertaine Gigolo.

Group of three, property of exhibitor – 1, Jalex Livestock; 2, Trevor Shields; 3, S McGookin and Sons.