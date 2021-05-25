Delays in issuing fishing licences

Under the UK/EU Brexit deal the rights to reciprocal cross-border access for inshore waters were preserved.

However, fishing boats must be licensed by the respective UK or Irish authorities and this has not yet happened, resulting in a complete loss of income for some families who are dependent on the industry.

Ms Bradley said: “Whilst some in the political arena are fixated on ‘getting rid’ of the Brexit protocol others are focused on making it work. The SDLP stance is particularly important to the fishing industry who have secured a trading advantage within the agreed Brexit protocol. The local fishing industry is also reliant on the reciprocal arrangements that allows access to Irish waters.”