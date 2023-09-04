Demand for a lot of quality stock at Clogher Mart, suckler cows and calves selling to £2570

In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold easily to a strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £2193 for an 850kg Limousin to £258 per 100kg and selling to a high of £271 per 100kg for a 710kg Charolais to £1924-10.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1661-60 for a 620kg Limousin to £268 per 100kg with a 680kg Simmental to £1618-40 at £238 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1108-80 for a 660kg to £168 per 100kg with others selling from £152 per 100kg.

Beef bulls sold to £189 per 100kg for a 990kg Limousin to £1871-10 to a height of £1840 for a 1000kg Limousin to £184 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £265 per 100kg for a 640kg Limousin.

Friesian steers sold to £228 per 100kg for a 550kg.

Fat heifers sold to £294 per 100kg for a 580kg Limousin to £1705-20.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2100 for a 795kg Limousin (£264) to £293 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £1950.

Forward lots sold to £1710 twice a 565kg Limousin at £302 per 100kg and a 595kg Charolais at £287 per 100kg.

Med weights steers sold to £1540 for a 480kg Limousin (£321) to £326 per 100kg for a 460kg Limousin to £1500.

Smaller sorts sold to £1030 for a 340kg Limousin.

Heavy heifers sold to £1780 for a 650kg Limousin (£274) selling to £286 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1720.

Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 590kg Limousin (£281).

Med weights sold to £1460 for a 500kg Charolais (£292) to £302 per 100kg for a 450kg Limousin to £1360.

Smaller sorts sold to £1090 for a 365kg Charolais (£298).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1500 for a 460kg Limousin (£326) to £339 per 100kg for a 380kg Limousin to £1290.

Weanling heifers sold to a high of £1520 for a 400kg Limousin (£380).

Dairy cows sold to £2300 and £2200.

Maiden Heifers sold to £760 and £720.

Breeding bulls sold to £1500 for Hereford.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2570 and £2470.

Incalf heifers sold to £1720 for Shorthorn.

Bull calves sold to £550 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £480 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps sold to £900 and £890 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £765 and £745 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstocki ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Co Armagh producer 710kg Charolais to £271 (£1924-10) Pomeroy producer 620kg Limousin to £268 (£1661-60) 630kg Shd. To £252 (£1587-60) 600kg Limousin to £234 (£1404) and 570kg Simmental to £228 (£1299-60) Cookstown producer 850kg Limousin to £258 (£2193) Augher producer 580kg Belgian Blue to £248 (£1438-40) and 540kg Charolais to £242 (£1306-80) Dungannon producer 680kg Simmental to 3238 (£1618-40) Newtownhamilton producer 570kg Limousin to £234 (£1338-80) and 640kg Charolais to £234 (£1497-60) Co Armagh producer 780kg Canadian to £232 (£1809-60) Clogher producer 660kg Limousin to £232 (£1531-20) Dromore producer 720kg Simmental to £228 (£1641-60) and 720kg Simmental to £221 (£1591-20) Dungannon producer 620kg Simmental to £228 (£1413-60) Ballygawley producer 560kg Charolais to £225 (£1260) Armagh producer 700kg Simmental to £224 (£1568) Dungannon producer 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £222 (£1354-20) Ballygawley producer 630kg Limousin to £222 (£1398-60).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £220 per 100kg..

Second quality cow heifers sold from £184 to £198 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1108-80 for a 660kg to £168 per 100kg others sold from £152 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £142 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £90 to £110 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Augher producer 990kg Limousin to £189 (£1871-10;) Lisnaskea producer 1000kg Limousin to £184 (£1840); Newtownbutler producer 900kg Charolais to £165 (£1485); Clogher producer 850kg Speckled Park to £163 (£1385-50); Fintona producer 1020kg Charolais to £157 (£1601-40); Newtownbutler producer 980kg Charolais to £156 (£1528-80) and Aughnacloy producer 880kg Aberdeen Angus to £144 (£1267-20).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £265 per 100kg for 640kg. Charolais steers sold to £248 per 100kg for 730kg. Stabiliser steers sold to £246 per 100kg for 660kg. Simmental steers sold to £246 for 610kg. Hereford steers sold to £240 for 530kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £240 per 100kg for 500kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £238 per 100kg for 660kg. Friesian steers sold to £228 per 100kg for 550kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £294 per 100kg for 580kg. Charolais heifers sold to £255 per 100kg for 640kg. Simmental heifers sold to £224 per 100kg for 510kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £220 for 640kg.Hereford heifers sold to £218 per 100kg for 670kg. Friesian bred heifers sold from £140 to £180 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (240 lots)

A good selection of quality lots on offer this week sold to a very firm demand with heavy lots selling to £2100 per head for a 795kg Limousin (£264) and reaching a high of £293 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £1950 other quality lots sold from £258 to £290 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1710 twice for a 565kg Charolais £302) and a 595kg Charolais (£287) Leading prices: D Connelly Trillick 795kg Hereford to £2100 (£264) and 795kg Charolais to £2050 (£258) S Elliott Florencecourt 740kg Charolais to £2090 (£282) 715kg Charolais to £2050 (£286) 770kg Charolais to £2040 (£265) and 740kg Charolais to £1940 (£262) D Starrett Armagh 760kg Simmental to £2080 (£273) 685kgb Limousin to £1950 (£284) and 675kg Limousin to £1940 (£287) P Burnett Donaghmore 710kg Charolais to £2060 (£290) and 680kg Charolais to £1950 (£286) R Hall Fivemiletown 750kg Limousin to £2060 (£274) G McKenna Armagh 710kg Limousin to £2060 (£290) 700kg Charolais to £2000 (£285) 690kg Charolais to £1990 (£288) and 665kg Limousin to £1950 (£293) William Martin Caledon 700kg Limousin to £2000 (£285) and 705kg Limousin to £1980 (£281) E James Dungannon 740kg Charolais to £2000 (£270) N Morrow Caledon 665kg Charolais to £1940 (£291) Forward lots sold to £1710 for a 565kg Charolais (302) 595kg Charolais to £1710 (£287) 570kg Charolais to £1700 (£298) 575kg Charolais to £1690 (£294) 595kg Limousin to £1670 (£280) 590kg Charolais to £1630 (£276) and 555kg Limousin to £1530 (£275) for Nigel Morrow Caledon. H McCarney Fintona 565kg Limousin to £1640 (£290) and 585kg Limousin to £1550 (£265) K Parson Tempo 595kg Charolais to £1570 (£264) J McStay Lurgan 530kg Charolais to £1540 (£290) 530kg Limousin to £1440 (£271) A Sharkey Aughnacloy 555kg Charolais to £1510 (£272) 515kg Limousin to £1350 (£262) 555kg Limousin to £1300 (£234) and 515kg Limousin to £1260 (£244) B McQuaid Armagh 505kg Limousin to £1470 (£291) W Bell Downpatrick 595kg Charolais to £1440 (£242) and 565kg Charolais to £1340 (£237) J McStay Lurgan 535kg Charolais to £1410 (£263) and F Patterson Aughnacloy 515kg Charolais to £1350 (£262) and 510kg Charolais to £1250 (£249).

Med weight store bullocks 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1540 for a 480kg Charolais to £1540 (£321) and selling to £326 per 100kg for a 460kg Limousin to £1500 with several other quality lots selling over the £300 per kilo mark.

Sample prices: G McStay Lurgan 480kg Charolais to £1540 (£321) and 445kg Limousin to £1400 (£314) F McStay Lurgan 470kg Limousin to £1520 (£323) F Mallon Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £1500 (£326) and 480kg Limousin to £1410 (£293) D Alexander Strabane 480kg Charolais to £1500 (£312) and 440kg Limousin to £1310 (£297) A Stevenson Donemana 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1490 (£301) P McCaffery Tempo 480kg Charolais to £1410 (£293) S Elliott Florencecourt 490kg Charolais to £1400 (£285) E Mc Caffery Tempo 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£279) 485kg Charolais to £1340 (£276) and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1270 (£264) G McKenna Clogher 430kg Limousin to £1360 (£316) J Primrose Fivemiletown 470kg Limousin to £1340 (£285) G J McKenna Clogher 465kg Limousin to £1310 (£281) 435kg Charolais to £1300 (£299) and P Ward Omagh 470kg Belgian Blue to £1290 (£274).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Clogher producer 340kg Limousin to £1030, 345kg Limousin to £1020 and 335kg Limousin to £960. M and S McCone Armagh 340kg Limousin to £1000. R Kinchin Mowhan 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £750, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £710 and 330kg Hereford to £670. Ballygawley producer 300kg Shorthorn beef to £680.

Store heifers (110 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1780 for a 650kg Limousin (£274) and selling to £286 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1720 with other quality lots selling from £230 to £281 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 590kg Limousin (£281) with 565kg Limms selling to £1600 twice (£283).

Sample prices: P Fox Ballygawley 650kg Limousin to £1780 (£274) 680kg Limousin to £1780 (£261) and 600kg Limousin to £1720 (£286) K McCrory Sixmilecross 730kg Limousin to £1780 (£244) and 635kg Limousin to £1640 (£258) M B McPhillips Dromore 685kg Charolais to £1720 (£251) P J Martin Lisnaskea 650kg Limousin to £1710 (£263) 605kg Limousin to £1700 (£281) 645kg Limousin to £1680 (£260) 615kg Charolais to £1650 (£268) and 640kg Charolais to £1640 (£256) M/S O and L Mallon Aughnacloy 645kg Charolais to £1640 (£254) L McCann Seskinore 615kg Charolais to £1540 (£250) S F Farry Trillick 655kg Hereford to £1510 (£230) Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 590kg Limousin (£281) 595kg Limousin to £1540 (£259) and 580kg Limousin to £1510 (£260) for P J Martin Lisnaskea. M/S O and L Mallon Aughnacloy 565kg Limousin to £1600 (£283) P Fox Ballygawley 565kg Limousin to £1600 (£283) and L McCann Seskinore 585kg Charolais to £1520 (£260).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1460 (£292) for a 500kg Charolais and selling to £302 per 100kg for a 450kg Limousin to £1360 other quality lots sold from £249 to £294 per 100kg.

Sample prices: M Colton Omagh 500kg Charolais to £1460 (£292)and 445kg Limousin to £1240 (£278) Ballygreenan Farms Augher 465kg Charolais to £1370 (£294) A and P McCaffery Trillick 485kg Charolais to £1360 (£280) J McGinn Clogher 450kg Limousin to £1360 (£302) and 450kg Charolais to £1230 (£273) E Fee Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £1360 (£283) and 430kg Limousin to £1210 (£281) G Hagan Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1320 (£281) 480kg Charolais to £1290 (£268) 450kg Charolais to £1230 (£273) and 460kg Charolais to £1170 (£254) S J McClelland Portadown 480kg Charolais to £1300 (£271) 450kg Limousin to £1270 (£282) 490kg Limousin to £1270 (£259) and 470kg Charolais to £1170 (£249) A Jones Newtownhamilton 495kg Charolais to £1250 (£252) A Mc Carney Seskinore 480kg Simmental to £1230 (£256) and M A Flynn Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £1220 (£283) and 435kg Charolais to £1210 (£278).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

M Hackett Augher 365kg Charolais to £1090 (£298) 375kg Charolais to £1030, 345kg Charolais to £940, and 335kg Limousin to £840. P McGinn Augher 390kg Charolais to £1080 375kg Charolais to £990, and 310kg Charolais to £900. M Colton Omagh 370kg Charolais to £950and 385kg Charolais to £810. A McCarney Seskinore 395kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £920. M A Flynn Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £870. J Hetherington Seskinore 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £800325kg Saler to £740. N McVeigh Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £730 and 320kg Limousin to £680.

Weanlings

A very strong demand in this section with heavy male weanlings selling to £1400 for a 540kg Charolais (£259).

Lighter ones 340kg to 465kg sold to £1500 for a 460kg Limousin (£326) and selling to £339 per 100kg for a 380kg Limousin to £1290 and a 385kg Charolais to £1300 (£337) Weanling heifers sold to £1520 for a 400kg Limousin (£380) with a 300kg Limousin to £850 (£283) ,

Sample prices:

Weanling steers and bulls

B Quinn Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £1500 (£326) 400kg Charolais to £1200 (£300) 380kg Belgian Blue to £1190 (£313) 425kg Charolais to £1160 (£273) and 385kg Limousin to £1140 (£296) G Curran Brookeborough 435kg Charolais to £1420 (£326) 385Kg Limousin to £1300 (£337) 380kg Limousin to £1290 (£339) and 375kg Limousin to £1180 (£314) S McCrory Carrickmore 540kg Charolais to £1400 (£259) Cornamuck Farm Dromore 465kg Limousin to £1310 (£281) N Quinn Dungannon 410kg Limousin to £1300 (£317) P O'Neill Carrickmore 445kg Limousin to £1260 (£283) and 445kg Limousin to £1220 (£274) M McGuone Pomeroy 385kg Charolais to £1260 (£327) F Donaghy Omagh 395kg Charolais to £1190 (£301) and E Kyle Sixmilecross 340kg Limousin to £1140 (£335).

Weanling heifers

P Stratton Tempo 400kg Limousin to £1520 (£380) 385kg Limousin to £1070 (£278) 420kg Limousin to £1070 375kg Limousin to £1020 (£272) 425kg Simmental to £950,and 400kg Simmental to £880. B McQuade Armagh 455kg Charolais to £1240 (£272) 440kg Limousin to £1110 (£252) and 460kg Charolais to £1030. M McGuone Pomeroy 425kg Charolais to £1040 (£244) C and H Crudden Magheraveely 405kg Charolais to £940. P and A Toland Crumlin 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £920 and 355kg Limousin to £810. G Curran Brookeborough 395kg Charolais to £900. and 320kg Charolais to £840. E Kyle Sixmilecross 300kg Limousin to £850 (£283) and 310kg Limousin to £780. R Little Newtownbutler 325kg Friesian to £780, 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £780 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £770.

Dairy cows and heifers

Demand remains keen in this section with calved heifers selling to £2300 and £2200 for a Dungannon producer. Banbridge producer £1800 for calved heifer. A selection of maiden heifers sold £760 x 3 and £720x 3 for an Omagh producer. Tempo producer £610 x 2 and £600.

Breeding bulls

Hereford bull from a Pomeroy producer sold to £1500.

Suckler cows and calves

A larger entry sold to a brisk demand resulting in a complete clearance of all stock.

Patk Cassidy Augher sold second calvers with heifer calves to £2570 and £2470. D Keenan Fivemiletown £2200 for heifer with heifer calf. S Nicholl Lisbellaw £1800, £1780,and £1650 for heifers with heifer calves and £1680 for heifer with bull calf. D Weir Dungannon £1780 for heifer with bull calf. J Mayers Fivemiletown £1540 and £1260 for 2016 cows with heifer calves and £1430 for 2016 cows with bull calf. J and R Stewart Stewartstown £1530 for heifer with bull calf. C Quinn Ballygawley £1480 for heifer with heifer calf. Others sold from £1100 to £1380. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1720 for a Shorthorn bred heifer to Limousin bull for B Warnock Tempo. J and R Stewart Stewartstown £1560 for Belgian Blue bred heifer to Limousin bull.

Others sold from £900.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large entry sold easily to a very keen demand with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £550 for a Charolais to W and J Bryson Crumlin. D McClean Fivemiletown £545 for Aberdeen Angus; T Park Newtownhamilton £440 for Montbeliarde; E McKearney Middletown £365 and £355 for Simmentals. A Irwin Fivemiletown £360 and £350 for Aberdeen Angus; K Moore Augher £345 for Limousin; Brookeborough producer £325 for Hereford and A C Lunny Aghalane £325 for Hereford.

Heifer calves

J McGurgan Armagh £480 for Hereford; W and J Bryson Crumlin £445 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £440 for Limousin £410 and £370 for Charolais; F Corrigan Clogher £420 for Limousin and E McKearney Middletown £300 and £295 for Simmentals.

Reared male lumps

M/S BS and BG McGeown Craigavon £900, £890 and £790 for Charolais; J McGurgan Armagh £830, £810 and £680 for Charolais and £720 for Aberdeen Angus; C McAninley Dungannon £810 and £780 for Limousin; R Totten Lisburn £800 for Charolais and £710 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; W Lynch Drumahoe Londonderry £800 for Limousin; Roly Domer Clogher £790 for Charolais; Newtownbutler producer £750 for Limousin and K Moore Augher £750, £710 and £680 for Limousins and £750 x 2 and £710 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps