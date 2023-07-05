Demand for cattle high at Lisahally Mart, bullocks selling to £1700 for 580kg
Bullocks
J Scott £1700/580kg £1630/610kg £1590/600kg H Dobson £1550/550kg £1490/540kg T Mullan £1280/510kg £970/420kg and K McCrea £960/430kg £940/340kg £940/300kg.
Heifers
H Dobson £1550/550kg £1460/510kg A Proctor £1250/500kg R Houston £1250/640kg £1180/520kg J McGale £1160/460kg £1120/490kg J McClelland £1140/430kg £1080/460kg £1060/370kg £1000/390kg £970/370kg and D Gamble £780/330kg.
Fat cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
B Gormley £1515/750kg L Ferris £1428/650kg £1356/590kg J McWilliams £1391/710kg and M McNeill £1250/530kg £940/430kg.
A firm trade this week with fat lambs making £140.
Store lambs £129 and ewes topping £164.
Lambs
G Cowan £140/28kg R Lowry £133/27.5kg £131/24kg S Johnston £132/27.5kg J McClelland £131.50/24.5kg A McLaughlin £130.50/24kg J Cunningham £129/23kg J Lowry £129/25kg T Robinson £129/21kg G Cowan £128.50/23kg H Nicholl £128/23.5kg A McLaughlin £127/22kg K Johnston £127/30kg C McDevitt £126.50/22.5kg W Douglas £125/22kg J O'Kane £124/22.5kg D Smyth £121/21.5kg P McNicholl £120/21kg O McDevitt £119/21kg J Lowry £118.50/21kg and E Bell £118/21kg.
Ewes
S Johnston £164 J Taylor £158 £145 K O'Neill £147 £135 H O'Connor £138 T Robinson £136 £132 J Conn £132 S Johnston £130J Ramsey £130 £120 D Smyth £120 and L Kerrigan £119 £115.