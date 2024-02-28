Demand very strong for all types of cattle at Omagh Mart, bullocks selling to £2240
Bullocks
C Clarke, Dungannon 800k £2240; 810k £2070; 900k £2250, William Irvine, Ederney 765k £2100; 800k £2120; 755k £2050, F Grimes, Beragh 740k £2090; 560k £1690; 630k £1900 and £1890, Patrick Teague, Greencastle 500k £1540; 540k £1640, J Haughey, Beragh 575k £1760; 515k £1540; 505k £1500, R McCrossan, Drumquin 610k £1820; 590k £1720; 620k £1770, M G Keys, Fintona 505k £1490; 445k £1440, N Doherty, Killeter 505k £1490; 455k £1410; 445k £1340, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 550k £1600; 590k £1680; 700k £1980, O Donnelly, Dromore 505k £1460; 470k £1400, P Mullan, Tattyreagh 575k £1650, D Colgan, Drumnakilly 645k £1780; 630k £1740, K Ward, Mullaslin 545k £1480; 470k £1300, S Mitchell, Eskra 620k £1680, S McCaffrey, Campsie 660k £1770; 545k £1460; 660k £1720, K Logue, Dromore 670k £1750, M McKenna, Plumbridge 620k £16900, T McKenna, Beragh 650k £1670; 720k £1770, C Loughran, Pomeroy 420k £1260, M McMenamin, Drumquin 470k £1390; 370k £1090 and M Keown, Dromore 310k £390k £1130.
Heifers
D Monaghan, Dunamore 835k £2040; 745k £1850, Jas Monaghan, Ederney 680k £1710; 620k £1680; 635k £1660, C Clarke, Dungannon 655k £1680, M Donnelly, Dromore 585k £1680, Chris Duffy, Killeter 505k £1650 (326 ppk), S Allen, Meaghy 505k £1590, F Dolan, Killeter 530k £1560, William O’Neill, Donemana 525k £1540; 490k £1500; 435k £1310; 495k £1480, G Dolan, Ederney 505k £1460; 525k £1510, R McFarland, Corrick 510k £1470; 535k £1490, G Hamilton, Castlederg 530k £1520, R J Rankin, Castlederg 510k £1460, M Ward, Mullaslin 535k £1530; 545k £1530; 490k £1460, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 480k £1520; 475k £1450, C Loughran, Pomeroy 415k £1300, J Baird, Douglas Birdge 430k £1310, T McKinley, Botera 435k £1270; 385k £1130, William Donald, Newtownstewart 480k £1400, O Donnelly, Dromore 385k £1120, KP Maguire, Leggs PO 275k £890 (3); 285k £900 and R McCarney, Seskinore 330k £980; 350k £1010.
Dropped calves (335)
K Knox, Lisnarick £560 Belgian Blue bull, G Armstrong, Lack £535 Simmental bull, H Owens, Brackey £530 Aberdeen Angus bull; £395 Aberdeen Angus heifer, A Moses, Sixmilecross £530 and £505 Aberdeen Angus bulls, A Gibson, Beragh £505 Aberdeen Angus bull, A McKelvey, Meaghy £485 Simmental bull, T Stevenson, Kesh £460 and £440 Fleckvieh bulls, M Lagan, Cookstown £460 Simmental bull, C McAleer, Drumnakilly £445 Belgian Blue bull, R Monteith, Fecarry £440 and £425 Belgian Blue bulls and R Fraser, Kesh £385 Charolais heifer.
Fat cows
C Devine, Strabane 570k £235, G McCullagh, Greencastle 530k £229, L McLaughlin, Dooish 760k £217, E Irvine, Killadeas 700k £209, C Clarke, Dungannon 760k £206, M Keown, Dromore 700k £202, S Robinson, Reaghan 700k £199 and B Moss, Scraghey 740k £196.
Friesian cows
C Dixon, Sixmilecross 530k £192, S and A Wilson, Omagh 680k £170 and T Stevenson, Kesh 520k £154.
Dairy cows
A McGovern, Fivemiletown £2000; £1900 and £1850 calved heifers, C Maxwell, Augher £2000 and £1800 calved heifers and William Donald, Newtownstewart £1600 calved heifer.