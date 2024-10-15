Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The GP practice at Fairhill Health Centre, Magherafelt, is due to close on 31 October 2024, the Department of Health has confirmed, with patients transferred to neighbouring practices.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the contractor submitted notice to the department on 31 July 2024 of their intention to terminate the GMS contract, the department has worked extensively to identify a new GP contractor to take over the practice.

As of today (15 October) unfortunately, despite the best efforts of all parties involved, a new GP contractor has not been secured and it is anticipated Fairhill Health Centre will close on 31 October 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Having exhausted all other options, we have concluded that allocation to neighbouring practices is the only feasible option to ensure continuity of GP services for patients.

The Department of Health can confirm that the GP practice at Fairhill Health Centre, Magherafelt, is due to close on 31 October 2024, with patients transferred to neighbouring practices. (Pic: Freelance)

“There are currently 2,334 patients registered at Fairhill Health Centre. Patients will be allocated to one of 13 nearby GP surgeries in the Magherafelt and Mid Ulster areas to ensure that patients continue to have access to a GP, which is a priority for the department.

“Patients of the practice should continue to access services at Fairhill as normal.

“Letters will be issued in the coming days informing them of the new arrangements from 1 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The department acknowledges that this is not the preferred outcome for many patients and would like to reassure them that all options were considered in trying to sustain a GP surgery in Magherafelt town centre.

“Throughout this process we have considered the continuation of care of the registered patients and have recommended the best approach to limit the impact on their ongoing needs for access to GP services.

“General Practice plays a crucial role in our health and social care system and stabilisation of GP practices remains a key priority. The department continues to support General Practice with the aim of ensuring people can access high quality, sustainable services now and in the future.

“The department will continue to work with GP representatives to support the continued sustainability of General Practice and the GP workforce,” they concluded.