The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind with a low likelihood of medium impacts affecting much of the UK and Ireland with the wind warning in place from noon on Wednesday 27 September until 7am Thursday 28 September.

A yellow warning for rain has also been issued for Northern Ireland from 11am until 7pm on Wednesday 27 September.

Ongoing industrial action by members of the Unite and GMB unions until midnight on Wednesday 27 September may disrupt the Department’s initial response to any potential storm clear up operation and other essential services which are routinely delivered by DfI staff on the road network.

This includes:

- Response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road such as oil spills or unexpected debris

- Response to calls to the flood incident line

- Response to flood emergencies

- Repair of serious defects such as manhole collapse or potholes

- Gully clearing and cleansing.

While contingency arrangements are being put in place, this will not replace the full maintenance service and we would therefore ask all citizens and road users to be mindful of this and exercise care when making their journeys.

The high winds are also expected to disrupt sailings of the Strangford ferry. Travel updates will be issued via Ferry SMS and available at Trafficwatchni.com and @TrafficWatchNI

Flooding incidents should continue to be reported on the Flooding Incident hotline number 0300 2000 100.