Deputy Mayor celebrates local community success at reception for Moneydig Rural Network
At the ceremony held in The Guildhall in October, the ‘Best Kept Small Housing Area’ and ‘Ellen McGowan Award’ were both awarded to Moneydig Park in Garvagh, in recognition of their notable contribution to the enhancement of the environment.
Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, commented: “I was delighted to meet the members of Moneydig Rural Network and congratulate them on their success at this year’s Best Kept Community Awards.
“It is fantastic to hear about the hard work and effort that have been put in to achieve these two outstanding awards. I would like to thank the both the volunteers and our Council’s Estates team who work tirelessly all year round to upkeep the local area.
“I am honoured to join the residents to celebrate their achievements, as Deputy Mayor it is inspiring to see the pride the residents of Moneydig Park have for where they live.”
Patricia McQuillan, Secretary of Moneydig Rural Network thanked the Deputy Mayor.
Patricia added: “Everyone had such a lovely time. It was a fitting tribute to thank all the volunteers who keep Moneydig looking so beautiful.”