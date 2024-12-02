Deputy Mayor celebrates local community success at reception for Moneydig Rural Network

The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has welcomed members of Moneydig Rural Network to a reception in recognition of their recent success in the Northern Ireland Amenity Council ‘Best Kept Awards’.

At the ceremony held in The Guildhall in October, the ‘Best Kept Small Housing Area’ and ‘Ellen McGowan Award’ were both awarded to Moneydig Park in Garvagh, in recognition of their notable contribution to the enhancement of the environment.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, commented: “I was delighted to meet the members of Moneydig Rural Network and congratulate them on their success at this year’s Best Kept Community Awards.

“It is fantastic to hear about the hard work and effort that have been put in to achieve these two outstanding awards. I would like to thank the both the volunteers and our Council’s Estates team who work tirelessly all year round to upkeep the local area.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling presenting flowers to Mary Gibson, Chairperson and Patricia McQuillan MBE, Secretary of Moneydig Rural Network at a reception to recognise the efforts of Moneydig Park, who have won two NIAC ‘Best Kept Awards’. (Pic: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council)

“I am honoured to join the residents to celebrate their achievements, as Deputy Mayor it is inspiring to see the pride the residents of Moneydig Park have for where they live.”

Patricia McQuillan, Secretary of Moneydig Rural Network thanked the Deputy Mayor.

Patricia added: “Everyone had such a lovely time. It was a fitting tribute to thank all the volunteers who keep Moneydig looking so beautiful.”