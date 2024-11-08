The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) welcomed Derek Lough as the new chief executive officer of their growing organisation in September 2024.

Heading into its 95th year, the YFCU welcomes Derek’s experience and enthusiasm that he brings to the team at headquarters.

Derek will be taking responsibility for delivering the organisation’s vision and mission, and upholding its values.

He is keen to help grow an organisation that supports its young people, helping them to discover and reach their full potential.

Derek Lough, centre, with Lauren Hamilton, Richard Beattie, Cynthia Currie and Natalie Burrow

Derek previously worked for the Ulster Farmers’ Union for 21 years where he was the group manager within the Larne and South Londonderry Groups for ten years before taking on the role of membership and events director for 11 years within the headquarters team.

Derek said: “I want to understand better, what it is that makes YFCU the great organisation that it is.

“The key thing for me is that we listen to what members want and more importantly, understand the barriers preventing young people from joining.

“This will keep the work and programmes of the YFCU relevant and fit for purpose.

Derek Lough recently took up the of CEO with the YFCU

“My vision is for YFCU to be the go-to organisation for young people who live in rural communities.

“I also want it to be the organisation that our government consider when making decisions that impact our members and their futures.

“I want to revisit and reinforce the values of the organisation to again make sure they reflect the values of our members now and in the future.”

Derek added: “As with any organisation, I hope to see it grow and to help equip young people with skills that will stay with them throughout their lives.

“I’m excited to have been given the opportunity to help guide and lead this organisation from a staff team perspective, and am looking forward to helping members shape the future as we head towards the 100th anniversary in 2029.”

Outside of work, Derek enjoys spending time with his wife Kyleigh and son Seth, who keeps him on his toes.

He is the current chairperson of Rural Support and vice chairperson of the Mae Murray Foundation.

He is actively engaged with Larne Rugby Football Club, where he is currently the vice president and still enjoys playing for the senior teams, and also enjoys playing an occasional game of squash.

With over 3,600 members, the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster is Northern Ireland’s largest rural youth organisation, boasting 51 clubs across all counties.

It has strong partnerships with key industry players such as the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), the Education Authority, Power NI, NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, Danske Bank, Dunbia and Fane Valley to name a few.

As a member-led organisation, the YFCU strives to inspire and promote individual development, creativity, initiative, and contribution for the benefit of rural young people, their communities, and the farming and agricultural industry.

The YFCU are overjoyed to have an experienced and passionate leader come on board to support the organisation.