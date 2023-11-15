Derelict former butcher’s store in Garvagh transformed into health and wellbeing studio

A derelict building in Garvagh village centre has been given a new lease of life as a health and wellbeing studio, as part of a regeneration project supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme - funded by the Department for Communities, Department for Infrastructure, Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs, and Council - the scheme involved renovation works to a building located at the rear of Body and Mind Garvagh wellness centre, which offers alternative and complementary treatments and therapies.

The premises, a former butcher’s store, has now been transformed into a new studio space for classes, workshops, events and training to be held in beautiful, comfortable surroundings, providing space for up to 14 yoga/pilates mats or around 30 seated candidates.

These renovation works will allow Body and Mind Garvagh to grow their business by welcoming teachers, trainers and workshop facilitators to hire the new facility and offer a variety of classes and training to members of the public, both locally and from further afield.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop with owner of Body and Mind Garvagh, Kathleen Doherty and Ian McQuitty, Department for Communities. Picture: Submitted

Welcoming the completion of the project, the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop said: “This new digital hub will enable residents to work locally, providing a much more flexible working arrangement. It will also attract businesses and employees from outside the area and brings a derelict building back into economic use.

“’I am very grateful to all the Departments involved in providing this funding and of course, to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for its assistance.”

The Small Settlements Regeneration Programme aims to address long-standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people.

