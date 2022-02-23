Derelict site in Newtownstewart transformed into new play park thanks to funding - Poots

During a visit to the £347,000 project in Newtownstewart, the Minister saw the state-of-the-art play equipment, which includes wheelchair accessible swings and roundabouts.

“We all know how important physical activities and play are to the well-being of our children so I am delighted to see this fantastic play park which will provide this, and the next, generation with an excellent resource to enjoy,” said Minister Poots.

“I have no doubt the local children will have a great time exploring and using all the equipment including the wheelchair accessible swings, and the wider community can also get out and enjoy the new green spaces.”

Minister Poots is pictured with children from Newtownstewart Model Primary School and St Patrick’s Primary School, Newtownstewart.

The Newtownstewart Village Renewal Project has received £222,000 from DAERA’s Rural Development Programme. Derry City and Strabane District Council allocated match funding of £125,000. The Mourne Park site includes multi-unit play towers, climbing nets and slides, a wheelchair accessible ground-flush roundabout, swings with adapted inclusive swing seats, toddler swings, basket swings and zip lines.

“The Village Renewal Scheme is making a real change to the fabric of rural villages and is supporting projects that are based on community need. I am delighted that this project will create a sense of civic pride in the village, provide tangible benefits for users and will help this rural area reach its full potential.

“I want to thank Derry and Strabane Rural Partnership Local Action Group for all their work in developing and delivering against their rural strategy for the benefit of rural communities in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area,” added Minister Poots.

Welcoming Minister Poots, Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Graham Warke said: “It’s a great honour and pleasure for me to officially open this new play park in Newtownstewart. I want to give credit to everyone involved in delivering this facility, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, and I am so pleased to now be able to join colleagues, community representatives and local young people in opening this wonderful park.