Derg Valley are pleased to be back after Covid pandemic

The club raised money for the Air Ambulance NI by holding their annual tractor run and when handing over the cheque they were able to gain a better understanding of the charity.
Members got dressed up to attend the Tyrone YFC county dinner on 22nd October, held in The Silverbirch Hotel.
A great night was had by all and a some members managed to achieve awards.
Some members also took part in the floral art competition, where Christine Clements was placed second in the 16-18 aged category.
The club was also able to support the presidents appeal which was supporting the Cool FM and Cash For Kids mission appeal.
Derg Valley YFC held a Table Quiz aside The Derg Arms in aid of the Air Ambulance NI, this is a great cause it was an enjoyable night.
The club also took park in a few other Young Farmers’ Clubs table quiz’s and they were placed runners up in the Newtonstewart YFC table quiz.
The club then took part in a club exchange with Cappagh YFC.
This was the first club exchange since Covid-19 and it was a great opportunity for club members to have the opportunity to socialise with another club.
Some of the Derg Valley YFC members got dressed up once again, for the Tyrone YFC efficiency awards at Glenpark Estate.
Congratulations to our members to won prizes.
Christine Clements who won junior member of the year, and who came joint third in PRO, and Samuel Hunter who won senior member of the year, and came third in club leader.
The club also took part in the annual Ken Russell Rosebowl competition at the Newtonstewart 2000 centre.
Members travelled to the Balmoral Show to compete in in the YFCU tug-of-war, their hard work and training paid off by becoming the advanced winners of the competition.
Recently members have been taking part in Stock Judging competitions. congratulations to those members who placed and good luck in the finals.