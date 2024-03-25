Derg Valley YFC celebrate at Co Tyrone efficiency awards
Derg Valley YFC had a great evening celebrating the achievements of the past year at the Co Tyrone efficiency awards which were held recently in The Cedar Country Hotel, Omagh.
Derg Valley YFC received the club’s club award of the year.
This was a great honour for Derg Valley YFC to be held in such high regard by their club counterparts.
The club also congratulated Jill waugh on receiving third place in the Co Tyrone PRO section.