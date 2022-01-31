Derg Valley YFC look back on year and look forward to 2022

October started for Derg Valley YFC with the Co Tyrone YFC dinner

Derg Valley YFC was proud to present Jemma with a cheque of £1,013 raised by the push.

Later in June Derg Valley YFC held their annual Matthew Gordon Memorial Tractor Run with over 70 tractors completing the run and a fantastic £1,440 was raised for Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

Members also participated in the online sheep and beef stock judging.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June Derg Valley YFC held their annual Matthew Gordon Memorial Tractor Run with over 70 tractors completing the run and a fantastic £1,440 was raised for Northern Ireland Air Ambulance

In July some members also took part in the tag rugby heats and the football competition.

In August members enjoyed taking part in the Co Tyrone knockout and tractor handling, unfortunately the team didn’t place in the knockout however in the tractor handling there was more success.

In September Derg Valley YFC welcomed current and new members to the first club meeting for some ice breakers followed by the second meeting taking place at Kilrea Waterpark for a splash.

October started with the Co Tyrone YFC dinner.

In September Derg Valley YFC welcomed current and new members to the first club meeting for some ice breakers followed by the second meeting taking place at Kilrea Waterpark for a splash

Huge congratulations to Samuel Hunter who was awarded senior Ulster Young Farmer 2021 and to Kathryn Mitchell who placed first in female tractor handling.

Later in October members travelled to Glen Park Estate for a Halloween spooktacular tour. November started with an outing to the driving range in Sion Mills for a fun night out.

Next in November members took part in the floral art competition with Christine Clements placing second in the 16-18 age category.

In December the PSNI came down to talk to young drivers and passengers about road safety to urge the most vulnerable road users to make responsible driving decisions.

Later in December members headed to Brunswick Ten Pin Bowling Alley for a club exchange with City Of Derry YFC.

Derg Valley YFC also took part with the presidents’ appeal, donating gifts to the Cool FM and Cash For Kids mission appeal.